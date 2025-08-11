MENAFN - GetNews)



PHOENIX, AZ - ADMANITY® has shattered the coveted 100,000 Crunchbase Rank barrier, climbing to 92,705 in just over five weeks. Led by founder Brian Gregory, the company has passed 171,251 companies in only 38 days, propelled by surging demand for its ADMANITY® Protocol - a breakthrough emotional AI system that can serve as the missing emotional persuasion layer in global AI platforms.

With a Crunchbase Heat Score of 93 and a record Growth Score of 84, ADMANITY® is generating a clear AI growth signal for analysts and investors. According to Crunchbase data, its acceleration has outpaced tens of thousands of venture-backed companies, a trend rarely seen for analog IP - or any other kind.

The company's flagship diagnostic, the YES! TEST® , reveals the emotional blueprint of any brand in about 5 minutes using its proprietary emotional algorithm and prescribes proven, monetizable strategies for marketing, advertising, and sales - which could be a transformative capability for human-centric AI and all large language models.

“Your brand is speaking English. Your customers are listening in caveman. Our algorithm speaks the only language that's never gone extinct: primal human emotion,” stated Brian Gregory.

“AI can process information at lightning speed, but it still struggles to persuade like a human,” added Brian Gregory.“The ADMANITY® Protocol and our proprietary emotional algorithm change that by giving AI an emotional persuasion layer that monetizes conversations ethically and at scale - by using the same primal triggers that drive human decision-making,” emphasized Brian Gregory.

ADMANITY®'s core IP is analog IP - stored entirely offline for maximum security and unhackable protection. This includes over 2,000 pages of winning marketing and advertising tactics, strategies, formulas, and copywriting libraries that have never been fed into AI systems and remain off the digital grid. These assets, combined with the YES! TEST® and the ADMANITY® Protocol, can give any acquirer an instant advantage for deployment into human-centric AI systems. This may represent one of the fastest direct paths to AI monetization in the marketplace.

Said Brian Gregory.“We didn't invent emotional persuasion - we decoded it. It's ancient instinct, rooted in the primal psychology of every human being, ready to be installed into AI.”

As Crunchbase rankings continue to shoot skyward, the YES! TEST® and ADMANITY® Protocol present a rare, first-mover path to AI monetization, grounded in ethical persuasion principles. This market positioning sends a strong AI growth signal to M&A firms and AI giants seeking defensible emotional intelligence IP.

“If logic made sales, your math teacher would be rich,” commented Brian Gregory.

ADMANITY® has positioned itself not only on Crunchbase, but has been hundreds of news sources plus corroboration by OpenAI's ChatGPT , Google Gemini , Microsoft CoPilot , Perplexity and xAI Grok as a first-mover in Emotional AI , capturing the attention of strategic buyers seeking defensible, revenue-generating emotional IP.

“Technology evolves - but the emotions that make us buy haven't changed in thousands of years,” added Brian Gregory.

Crunchbase's dataset, according to Google Gemini , includes profiles on over 3 million companies worldwide, and ADMANITY®'s climb to rank 92,705 - passing 171,251 companies in just 38 days - cements its place among a fraction of a percent of the top fastest-rising companies on the platform, leaving analysts speculating of acquisition soon.

Brian Gregory also explained,“Data tells you what happened. Emotion decides what happens next - and we own those decision formulas. Human decision, almost every time, comes from a primal emotional response.”

“AI leading companies are feeding their AI more data,” said Brian Gregory.“It would be smart to also feed it human nature - because human nature always wins,” concluded Brian Gregory.

