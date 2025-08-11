Dr. Heather Skeens, Best Selling Author, Eye Surgeon, Founder Of Bellasee Featured On National TV Series“Lessons From Failures” With Moza Bella:“The Pressure No One Sees-Life As A Doctor Today”
"Doctors are trained to heal people-but we were never taught how to heal ourselves when the system breaks us," said Dr. Heather Skeens. "I want to change that-for physicians, for patients, for the future of medicine."Dr. Heather Skeens, board-certified ophthalmologist, functional medicine practitioner, best-selling author, and visionary founder of the BellaseeTM Franchise, was recently featured in a powerful televised episode of Lessons from Failures with host Moza Bella. The segment, titled "The Pressure No One Sees-Life as a Doctor Today," aired across multiple major media outlets including FOX5 San Diego and PIX11 New York, offering a raw look into the hidden emotional toll of modern-day medicine.
(Pictured) Dr. Heather Skeens, Founder Bellasee, Best-Selling Author, Corneal Surgeon
Charleston, WV - In this candid conversation, Dr. Heather Skeens unveils the unseen pressures faced by physicians in today's healthcare system-from burnout and bureaucracy to the erosion of the sacred doctor-patient bond. Drawing from her own experiences and ultimate decision to step away from a broken model, she shares how those failures became fuel for transformation. Through Bellasee , she now helps other physicians reclaim their autonomy , rediscover their purpose , and deliver care that truly heals .
Moza Bella's Lessons from Failures series highlights real stories of perseverance, transformation, and triumph. Dr. Heather Skeens' episode serves as a rallying cry for those in medicine who feel unseen, unheard, and overwhelmed-and provides hope that healing is possible when we return to the roots of care: connection, compassion, and courage.
About Dr. Heather Skeens
Dr. Heather Skeens is a board-certified ophthalmologist , corneal surgeon , and certified functional medicine practitioner . She is the founder of Bellasee -the world's first ophthalmic franchise model that blends surgical eye care, aesthetics, and holistic wellness. Her book "Unshackled" explores the crisis of physician burnout and offers a path forward for doctors seeking purpose beyond the system.
About Moza Bella & Lessons from Failures
Moza Bella is a speaker , author , and creator of the Lessons from Failures series , dedicated to spotlighting the transformational power of struggle. Through interviews with leaders and changemakers, the series redefines failure as a stepping stone to deeper success and healing.
