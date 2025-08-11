Dr. Heather Skeens, Best Selling Author, Eye Surgeon, Founder Of Bellasee Featured On National TV Series“Lessons From Failures” With Moza Bella:“The Pressure No One Sees-Life As A Doctor Today”

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Pictured) Dr. Heather Skeens, Founder Bellasee, Best-Selling Author, Corneal Surgeon

Charleston, WV - In this candid conversation, Dr. Heather Skeens unveils the unseen pressures faced by physicians in today's healthcare system-from burnout and bureaucracy to the erosion of the sacred doctor-patient bond. Drawing from her own experiences and ultimate decision to step away from a broken model, she shares how those failures became fuel for transformation. Through Bellasee , she now helps other physicians reclaim their autonomy , rediscover their purpose , and deliver care that truly heals .

"Doctors are trained to heal people-but we were never taught how to heal ourselves when the system breaks us," said Dr. Heather Skeens. "I want to change that-for physicians, for patients, for the future of medicine," Dr. Heather Skeens added.

Moza Bella's Lessons from Failures series highlights real stories of perseverance, transformation, and triumph. Dr. Heather Skeens' episode serves as a rallying cry for those in medicine who feel unseen, unheard, and overwhelmed-and provides hope that healing is possible when we return to the roots of care: connection, compassion, and courage.

About Dr. Heather Skeens

Dr. Heather Skeens is a board-certified ophthalmologist , corneal surgeon , and certified functional medicine practitioner . She is the founder of Bellasee -the world's first ophthalmic franchise model that blends surgical eye care, aesthetics, and holistic wellness. Her book "Unshackled" explores the crisis of physician burnout and offers a path forward for doctors seeking purpose beyond the system.

About Moza Bella & Lessons from Failures

Moza Bella is a speaker , author , and creator of the Lessons from Failures series , dedicated to spotlighting the transformational power of struggle. Through interviews with leaders and changemakers, the series redefines failure as a stepping stone to deeper success and healing.

