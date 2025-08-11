Nauticus Robotics Announces Results For The Second Quarter Of 2025

Revenue Momentum Endures; Market Diversification Continues

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. ("Nauticus" or "Company") (NASDAQ: KITT ), a leading innovator in subsea robotics and software, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

John Gibson, Nauticus Robotics President and CEO, stated, "The first half of 2025 has shown we are maintaining the momentum started last year. We grew revenue significantly, completed a strategic acquisition, and repositioned the company to drive long-term, profitable growth. We are now entering the second half of the year with this continued momentum by growing the offshore pipeline and bringing a differentiated service offering in a market hungry for innovation."

Strategic Acquisition Producing Results

The SeaTrepid acquisition completed in the first quarter made an immediate impact. Revenue generated throughout the second quarter is attributed to the hard work and dedication of the sales and offshore ROV teams. Discussions with customers continue to produce new ways of thinking through execution models by incorporating advanced technologies into existing assets. The assets in the SeaTrepid fleet continue to be fully utilized and are expected to remain so throughout the third quarter.

Operational Milestones and Project Success

Nauticus experienced increased customer demand as the North American offshore season ramped up.



The ROV assigned to the drill ship completed its project and moved back up to the U.S. Northeast Coast to perform offshore windfarm inspections at the beginning of August.

The second ROV completed projects for nine different customers off the U.S. Gulf Coast. Aquanaut® Vehicle 2 completed all operational readiness requirements and is now alongside the second ROV on the Gulf Coast vessel ready to perform work throughout the second half of the year.

Customer Demand and Outlook

Market response to Nauticus's expanded service offerings continues to be overwhelmingly positive. Oil & gas and environmental government customers are waiting in line for operational windows in the Gulf Coast offshore schedule. Wind energy customers working off the Northeast Coast have resumed activity on existing assets after a slow start to 2025. Nauticus expects to benefit from a contraction of service providers focused on wind energy.

Discussions are ongoing with a customer to sign a multi-quarter contract for Nauticus services beginning in Q4. This opportunity could enable asset utilization during the Gulf Coast off-season.

Financial Highlights

Revenue: Nauticus reported second quarter revenue of $2.1 million, compared to $0.5 million for the prior-year period and $0.2 million for the prior quarter.

Operating Expenses: Total expenses during the second quarter were $8.4 million, a $1.9 million increase from the prior-year period and a $2.4 million increase from Q1 2025.

Adjusted Net Loss: Nauticus reported adjusted net loss of $7.4 million for the second quarter, compared to an adjusted net loss of $6.5 million for the same period in 2024 and an adjusted net loss of $6.6 million for the prior quarter. Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP measure which excludes the impact of certain items, as shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below.

Net Loss: For the second quarter, Nauticus recorded a net loss of $7.5 million, or basic loss per share of $0.26. This compares with a net income of $4.5 million from the same period in 2024, and a net loss of $7.6 million in the prior quarter.

G&A Cost: Nauticus reported G&A second-quarter costs of $4.4 million, which is an increase of $1.1 million compared to the same period in 2024 and flat from the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.7 million, compared to $10.1 million as of March 31, 2025.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops autonomous robots for the ocean industries. Autonomy requires the extensive use of sensors, artificial intelligence, and effective algorithms for perception and decision allowing the robot to adapt to changing environments. The company's business model includes using robotic systems for service, selling vehicles and components, and licensing of related software to both the commercial and defense business sectors. Nauticus has designed and is currently testing and certifying a new generation of vehicles to reduce operational cost and gather data to maintain and operate a wide variety of subsea infrastructure. Besides a standalone service offering and forward-facing products, Nauticus' approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofit/upgrading traditional ROV operations and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus' services provide customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions, to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.

