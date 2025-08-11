Nauticus Robotics Announces Results For The Second Quarter Of 2025
|
NAUTICUS ROBOTICS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 2,663,404
|
|
$ 1,186,047
|
Restricted certificate of deposit
|
53,023
|
|
52,151
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
2,283,131
|
|
238,531
|
Inventories
|
913,341
|
|
880,594
|
Prepaid expenses
|
1,446,376
|
|
1,389,434
|
Other current assets
|
607,491
|
|
573,275
|
Assets held for sale
|
-
|
|
750
|
Total Current Assets
|
7,966,766
|
|
4,320,782
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
22,238,369
|
|
17,115,246
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
900,292
|
|
1,094,743
|
Other assets
|
123,465
|
|
154,316
|
Goodwill
|
10,652,389
|
|
-
|
Total Assets
|
$ 41,881,281
|
|
$ 22,685,087
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 5,715,381
|
|
$ 5,916,693
|
Accrued liabilities
|
9,389,088
|
|
5,602,721
|
Contract liability
|
343,493
|
|
346,279
|
Operating lease liabilities - current
|
459,249
|
|
435,307
|
Notes payable - current
|
2,403,163
|
|
-
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
18,310,374
|
|
12,301,000
|
Warrant liabilities
|
139,782
|
|
181,913
|
Operating lease liabilities - long-term
|
533,981
|
|
768,939
|
Notes payable - long-term, fair value option (related party)
|
3,119,892
|
|
2,583,832
|
Notes payable - long-term, net of discount (related party)
|
11,126,061
|
|
13,820,366
|
Notes payable - long-term, net of discount
|
13,431,413
|
|
12,531,332
|
Other liabilities
|
895,118
|
|
895,118
|
Total Liabilities
|
$ 47,556,621
|
|
$ 43,082,500
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Deficit
|
|
|
|
Series A Convertible Preferred Stock par value; shares authorized, shares issued at
|
$ 2
|
|
$ 4
|
Common stock, par value; shares authorized, and shares issued, respectively, and
|
3,739
|
|
976
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
263,082,863
|
|
233,342,188
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(42,229)
|
|
(42,229)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(268,719,715)
|
|
(253,698,352)
|
Total Stockholders' Deficit
|
(5,675,340)
|
|
(20,397,413)
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|
$ 41,881,281
|
|
$ 22,685,087
|
NAUTICUS ROBOTICS, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service
|
$ 2,075,566
|
|
$ 165,256
|
|
$ 501,708
|
|
$ 2,240,822
|
|
$ 966,062
|
Total revenue
|
2,075,566
|
|
165,256
|
|
501,708
|
|
2,240,822
|
|
966,062
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue (exclusive of items shown separately
|
3,504,043
|
|
1,238,957
|
|
2,875,394
|
|
4,743,000
|
|
4,969,349
|
Depreciation
|
574,563
|
|
480,376
|
|
411,586
|
|
1,054,939
|
|
837,771
|
Research and development
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
63,534
|
General and administrative
|
4,368,187
|
|
4,309,686
|
|
3,227,288
|
|
8,677,873
|
|
6,657,298
|
Total costs and expenses
|
8,446,793
|
|
6,029,019
|
|
6,514,268
|
|
14,475,812
|
|
12,527,952
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
(6,371,227)
|
|
(5,863,763)
|
|
(6,012,560)
|
|
(12,234,990)
|
|
(11,561,890)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (income) expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income, net
|
52,461
|
|
(87,397)
|
|
118,274
|
|
(34,936)
|
|
21,801
|
(Gain) loss on lease termination
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(8,532)
|
|
-
|
|
(23,897)
|
Foreign currency transaction loss
|
274
|
|
3,267
|
|
4,296
|
|
3,541
|
|
9,443
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
78,734,949
|
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
8,757
|
|
(50,888)
|
|
(4,422,701)
|
|
(42,131)
|
|
(12,732,324)
|
Change in fair value of New Convertible Debentures
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(7,410,303)
|
|
-
|
|
(11,914,729)
|
Change in fair value of November 2024 Debentures
|
(187,866)
|
|
723,926
|
|
-
|
|
536,060
|
|
-
|
Interest expense, net
|
1,209,323
|
|
1,114,516
|
|
1,165,431
|
|
2,323,839
|
|
2,640,828
|
Total other expense, net
|
1,082,949
|
|
1,703,424
|
|
(10,553,535)
|
|
2,786,373
|
|
56,736,071
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (7,454,176)
|
|
$ (7,567,187)
|
|
$ 4,540,975
|
|
$ (15,021,363)
|
|
$ (68,297,961)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
$ (0.26)
|
|
$ (0.28)
|
|
$ 2.23
|
|
$ (0.53)
|
|
$ (40.97)
|
Diluted loss per share
|
$ (0.26)
|
|
$ (0.28)
|
|
$ (1.12)
|
|
$ (0.53)
|
|
$ (40.97)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
29,007,029
|
|
27,447,425
|
|
1,950,563
|
|
28,231,536
|
|
1,667,187
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
29,007,029
|
|
27,447,425
|
|
5,364,395
|
|
28,231,536
|
|
1,667,187
|
NAUTICUS ROBOTICS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
Six Months ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$ (15,021,363)
|
|
$ (68,297,961)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
1,054,939
|
|
837,771
|
Amortization of debt discount
|
19,920
|
|
392,611
|
Amortization of debt issuance cost
|
350,303
|
|
312,440
|
Capitalized paid-in-kind (PIK) interest
|
338,782
|
|
-
|
Accretion of RCB Equities #1, LLC exit fee
|
48,624
|
|
48,475
|
Stock-based compensation
|
570,015
|
|
1,339,965
|
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
(42,131)
|
|
(12,732,324)
|
Change in fair value of New Convertible Debentures
|
536,060
|
|
(11,914,729)
|
Change in fair value of November 2024 Debentures
|
-
|
|
-
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
|
78,734,949
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
205,688
|
|
171,962
|
Gain on disposal of assets
|
-
|
|
(3,102)
|
Write-off of property and equipment
|
-
|
|
29,350
|
Gain on lease termination
|
-
|
|
(23,897)
|
Changes in current assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(1,906,246)
|
|
35,969
|
Contract Assets
|
42,553
|
|
(18,710)
|
Inventories
|
-
|
|
(482,576)
|
Other assets
|
1,335
|
|
1,232,368
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
20,083
|
|
(2,347,781)
|
Contract liabilities
|
(2,786)
|
|
(2,310,041)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(222,228)
|
|
(55,937)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(14,006,452)
|
|
(15,051,198)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows used in/from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(47,239)
|
|
(351,942)
|
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|
(3,871,992)
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale
|
-
|
|
419,720
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
(500)
|
|
6,802
|
Net cash from investing activities
|
(3,919,731)
|
|
74,580
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from notes payable
|
-
|
|
14,305,000
|
Payment of debt issuance costs on notes payable
|
-
|
|
(1,316,791)
|
Proceeds from ATM offering
|
20,141,905
|
|
9,857,857
|
Payment of ATM commissions and fees
|
(703,784)
|
|
(499,903)
|
Repayment on loan
|
(34,581)
|
|
-
|
Net cash from financing activities
|
19,403,540
|
|
22,346,163
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
1,477,357
|
|
7,369,545
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|
1,186,047
|
|
753,398
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
|
$ 2,663,404
|
|
$ 8,122,943
NAUTICUS ROBOTICS, INC.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders (NON-GAAP)
Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes certain items that are included in net loss attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Items excluded are those which the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results and are typically excluded from published estimates by the investment community, including items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring.
Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders is presented because management believes it provides useful additional information to investors for analysis of the Company's fundamental business on a recurring basis. In addition, management believes that adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders is widely used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison, and investment recommendations of companies such as Nauticus.
Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net loss attributable to common stockholders or any other measure of a company's financial performance or profitability presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the differences between net loss attributable to common stockholders and adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders is presented below. Because adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders excludes some, but not all, items that affect net loss attributable to common stockholders and may vary among companies, our calculation of adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)
|
$ (7,454,176)
|
|
$ (7,567,187)
|
|
$ 4,540,975
|
|
$ (15,021,363)
|
|
$ (68,297,961)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
78,734,949
|
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
8,757
|
|
(50,888)
|
|
(4,422,701)
|
|
(42,131)
|
|
(12,732,324)
|
Change in fair value of New Convertible Debentures
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(7,410,303)
|
|
-
|
|
(11,914,729)
|
Change in fair value of November 2024 Debentures
|
(187,866)
|
|
723,926
|
|
-
|
|
536,060
|
|
-
|
Stock compensation expense
|
257,336
|
|
312,679
|
|
809,310
|
|
570,015
|
|
1,339,965
|
Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (non-
|
$ (7,375,949)
|
|
$ (6,581,470)
|
|
$ (6,482,719)
|
|
$ (13,957,419)
|
|
$ (12,870,100)
