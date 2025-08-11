25-034 Press Release - City Of Carson Second Council Meeting In August Cancelled

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
City of Carson Second Council Meeting in August Cancelled

CARSON, CA –The Carson City Council meeting scheduled for second Tuesday, August 19, 2025, has been cancelled.

The City Council meeting will convene on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, for a closed session at 5:00 p.m., followed by the regular business agenda at 6:00 p.m. It will be held at the Helen Kawagoe Council Chambers, located at Carson City Hall, 701 E. Carson Street.

The meeting is open to the public and broadcasted live on Channels 35 (Spectrum) and 99 (AT&T). It's also video-streamed live on the internet through the city's website at .

For more information, please call the Public Information Office at (310) 952-1741.

Erica Marie Guico
City of Carson- Public Information Office
+1 3109521740
