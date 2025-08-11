CS3 Investments Acquires Mckenzie, Setting A New Benchmark For Ultra-Luxury Living In St. Louis

Carlos Salguero CS3 Founder at the Mckenize

- Carlos Salguero, President, CS3 InvestmentsST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CS3 Investments has closed on the acquisition of McKenzie , a 251-unit ultra-luxury apartment community located at 8400 Delmar Blvd in a prime location at I-170 and Delmar Boulevard, from LuxLiving. Financial terms were not disclosed. With this acquisition, CS3 Investments' multifamily portfolio now exceeds 1,750 units across prime U.S. markets.McKenzie is widely recognized as one of the most amenity-rich and visually striking residential communities in the Midwest, offering residents a lifestyle that blends resort-level luxury with everyday convenience. Signature amenities include:. Sky Lounge with panoramic city views, full bar, entertainment spaces, and curated art. Multi-tiered rooftop pool deck featuring cabanas, hot tub, poolside bar, and karaoke stage. State-of-the-art fitness center with indoor/outdoor training zones, Smart Mirrors, and elite equipment. Half-court basketball court with vibrant, custom artwork. Golf lounge with simulator, pet park and spa, and private co-working spaces. Smart-home-ready residences with built-in speakers, smart refrigerators, rain showers, and designer finishesBuilding on this foundation, CS3 Investments is introducing two major enhancements: a full-service sauna and an on-site bowling alley, reinforcing McKenzie's position as the premier ultra-luxury rental address in St. Louis.Its prime location offers unmatched access to the prestigious communities of Clayton, Ladue, and University City, as well as proximity to top-rated schools, major hospitals, dining, retail, and key business districts.“McKenzie fits our vision perfectly: a community that offers best-in-class amenities, exceptional design, and an unbeatable location,” said Carlos Salguero, President of CS3 Investments.“Our mission is to elevate the resident experience, strengthen the community, and ensure McKenzie remains the most desirable place to live in St. Louis.”About McKenzieMcKenzie offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, each thoughtfully designed with high-end finishes and smart technology. Its location provides quick access to Clayton's business district, upscale shopping, dining, and parks.About LuxLivingLuxLiving is a St. Louis–based multifamily developer and operator known for creating distinctive, high-amenity communities across the Midwest.About CS3 InvestmentsCS3 Investments acquires and manages institutional-quality multifamily communities in top U.S. markets. Focused on delivering superior living environments and strong returns for accredited investors, CS3's growing portfolio now includes more than 1,750 luxury units nationwide.Media ContactRicardo SalgueroChief Marketing Officer, CS3 Investments...CS3Investments

