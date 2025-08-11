Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace Omani Minister of Interior Humoud Al-Busaidi and accompanying delegation on occasion of visit to the country.

WASHINGTON -- The Director General of Kuwait Coast Guard at the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Sheikh Mubarak Ali Al-Sabah, discussed with Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper, ways to enhance joint security cooperation.

KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed Australia's decision to officially recognize State of Palestine, and New Zealand's intention to follow suit.

KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti Minister of Health Ahmad Al-Awadhi made fresh decisions cutting the prices of 544 drugs and medical products by up to 78.5 percent.

GAZA -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that 69 people were killed and 362 others injured due to the continued Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip, in its 22nd month. (end) mb