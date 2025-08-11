Eight More People Evacuated From Kostiantynivka Community In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Kostiantynivka Military-Civilian Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“On August 11, the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, together with the humanitarian organization Angels of Salvation, organized the evacuation of eight more residents of our community from the danger zone,” the statement said.

It is noted that in conditions of military threat, each evacuation is a complex and coordinated operation that requires courage, quick decisions, and mutual support.

The Military Administration urged residents not to delay evacuation and reminded them of the phone numbers to call for detailed information about departure: 050 567 88 87 and 093 420 18 83.

As reported, the Russian army killed two residents of Donetsk regio over the past day, August 10. Eleven more people were wounded.

