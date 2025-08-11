Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Eight More People Evacuated From Kostiantynivka Community In Donetsk Region

Eight More People Evacuated From Kostiantynivka Community In Donetsk Region


2025-08-11 08:06:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Kostiantynivka Military-Civilian Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“On August 11, the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, together with the humanitarian organization Angels of Salvation, organized the evacuation of eight more residents of our community from the danger zone,” the statement said.

It is noted that in conditions of military threat, each evacuation is a complex and coordinated operation that requires courage, quick decisions, and mutual support.

Read also: Russians shell Donetsk region 28 times in 24 hours, two dead, four wounded

The Military Administration urged residents not to delay evacuation and reminded them of the phone numbers to call for detailed information about departure: 050 567 88 87 and 093 420 18 83.

As reported, the Russian army killed two residents of Donetsk regio over the past day, August 10. Eleven more people were wounded.

Photo: Kostiantynivka Military Administration, Facebook

MENAFN11082025000193011044ID1109914821

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search