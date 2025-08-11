Entrepreneur And Endurance Athlete Leo Gestetner's New Platform Guides Entrepreneurs To Scale Smart, Stay Healthy, Live Fully, And Thrive In Family Life

Santa Monica, California - August 11, 2025 - Entrepreneur, endurance athlete, and business mentor Leo Gestetner has launched his personal brand platform, leogestetner, dedicated to helping entrepreneurs achieve sustainable growth without sacrificing health, family, or personal fulfilment.

With decades of experience building international businesses and a commitment to health and family balance, Gestetner's new platform offers resources, insights, and inspiration for founders and business leaders who want to scale smart and live fully.





The platform features:

. A Founder's Life Podcast: In-depth conversations with entrepreneurs, health experts, and thought leaders about creating thriving businesses and balanced lives.

. Personal Blog Series: Stories and lessons from Gestetner's entrepreneurial journey, marathon training, and life as a digital nomad.

. Consulting & Mentorship: Practical guidance for founders seeking growth strategies that align with their personal values and wellbeing.

Gestetner's journey began with founding his first business at 13, sparking a lifelong passion for entrepreneurship. Over the years, he has built and led multiple companies across technology, staffing, and wellness, while raising a family and maintaining a commitment to health. His path reflects a belief that personal wellbeing and business success are interdependent - a philosophy that now underpins everything he does.

Today, he is actively leading and growing ventures in technology, staffing, and wellness, including:



Thankz : Global Recruitment. Build a remote team with world-class talent from Asia, LATAM, and beyond - fast & affordable.

Livio : Livio's mission is to help you build sustainable healthy habits that seamlessly fit into your lifestyle. The Livio App was created out of a passion for holistic health and a desire to create a solution that supports and rewards consistency and commitment – without the pressure of an all-or-nothing approach. Zenvoy : Applying A.I. to Employee Engagement is becoming one of the top priorities for today's HR departments. Explore some of the unconventional uses of applying A.I. to employee engagement and how that can have a significant positive impact on organizational culture.

Having run multiple marathons, embraced a location-independent lifestyle, and raised two children while growing successful companies, Gestetner's message is rooted in lived experience. His approach blends entrepreneurial expertise with health and lifestyle strategies that foster resilience and long-term fulfilment.

About Leo Gestetner:

Leo Gestetner is a British entrepreneur, endurance athlete, and business mentor who has founded and currently leads multiple international companies in technology, staffing, and wellness. His mission is to help business leaders achieve professional success while maintaining balance in health, family, and lifestyle.

Visit: to explore the latest content, listen to the podcast, and learn more about consulting and speaking opportunities.





