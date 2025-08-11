Award-Winning Eco-Thriller“Rhino” Plunges Readers Into A Deadly Hunt For Love, Survival, And Justice

Time is running out, and not just for Dr. Minh Tran. In Rhino, the electrifying eco-thriller from Canadian author Paul Smith, desperation propels a young scientist into Hanoi's lethal underworld, where every choice could save a life, or destroy it. Recipient of the Literary Titan Book Award , Rhino delivers a taut, emotionally charged narrative that fuses environmental urgency with the raw stakes of human resilience.

When Linh Tran learns that her father, a respected Vietnamese oncologist, is secretly battling terminal cancer, she launches a desperate search for a cure, one as ancient as it is forbidden. Her quest drags her deep into the shadows of Vietnam's illegal wildlife trade, ensnaring her in a bloody network of poachers, smugglers, and killers trafficking in extinction.

As the bodies mount and evidence disappears, a relentless inspector and a fervent conservationist close in from opposite sides. Stalked by unseen enemies and haunted by impossible choices, Linh is forced to confront the ultimate question: how far would you go to save someone you love?

In its review, Literary Titan praised Rhino as“a powerful and emotionally charged story... bold and uncomfortable in the best way,” noting its deft balance of suspense, moral complexity, and intimate human drama.“Smith writes with a quiet force,” the review states,“capturing the nuance of human vulnerability without overplaying the drama.”

With pacing as relentless as its stakes, Rhino immerses readers in a dangerous game where everyone is both hunter and hunted, and survival means crossing lines that can never be uncrossed.

Don't miss the award-winning thriller that's leaving readers breathless. Rhino is available now on Kindle and in paperback . It's perfect for fans of gripping suspense, moral tension, and unforgettable characters. Step into the shadowy streets of Hanoi, where love and survival collide in a fight against extinction. Get your copy today on Amazon and discover why Rhino is a Literary Titan Book Award winner.

About the Author

Paul Smith is a Canadian author whose latest eco-thriller, Rhino, merges pulse-pounding suspense with a deep respect for nature and human resilience. Before becoming a novelist, Paul served as an ICU registered nurse in a rural, remote Arctic hospital, an experience that sharpened his understanding of life on the edge and the fragile balance of ecosystems and the human spirit.

After retiring early due to PTSD, Paul turned to writing as a therapeutic outlet. What began as a private act of healing grew into a daily creative practice, infusing his work with lived authenticity, moral depth, and a strong sense of justice.

Paul lives in Canada with his spirited Yorkshire terrier, Lily, whose personality rivals his own. A proud left-hander, he brings a distinctive perspective to every page he writes. Rhino is his first novel.

Discover the stories behind the stories. Visit PaulSmithBooks to learn more about Paul Smith, explore his latest works, and get exclusive insights into the world of Rhino. Dive deeper into the inspiration, research, and passion driving this award-winning author.