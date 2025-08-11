New Book“Last Call” By Joseph Anthony Weber Offers A Stirring Tale Of Addiction, Redemption, And Hope

A powerful new novel is shaking the conversation around addiction and recovery. Last Call by Joseph Anthony Weber is a raw and redemptive fictional account that doesn't just tell a story - it opens a door. Released this month, Last Call explores the darkest depths of addiction and the bright possibility of freedom, healing, and grace.

At the center of the novel is Tommy Boyle, a man broken by alcoholism, caught in the spiral of addiction, and seemingly at the end of his road. In a twist of fate, a misdialed pay phone call intended for family instead reaches Joe, a stranger to Tommy, but the one person who listens. This unexpected call becomes the catalyst for a deep, emotional journey, both for Tommy and for Joe, whose life is changed forever by the encounter.

Although a work of fiction, Last Call draws heavily on lived truth. Author Joseph Anthony Weber, a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and husband of 51 years, has spent decades witnessing the devastating effects of substance abuse on families - and the miracles that can follow surrender and recovery. His lived experience lends the story its authenticity and weight.

“I've seen the disease of addiction tear families apart,” says Weber.“But I've also seen what happens when hope steps in - when faith, community, and courage bring someone back from the edge. That's the story I wanted to tell.”

More than a novel, Last Call is a lifeline - a reminder that addiction doesn't have to be the end of the story. It's a compelling read for young adults, families, recovery professionals, and anyone impacted by addiction. With themes of redemption, spiritual awakening, and the long road back to self, it leaves readers not just moved, but empowered.

In a world where addiction continues to claim lives and destroy relationships, Last Call offers something sorely needed: hope.

Proceeds from the book go directly to support The MDC Center , a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by addiction. Every purchase becomes a contribution to real-world change.

To learn more about Last Call and its mission, visit below.