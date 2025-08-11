Dubai-Based Canadian Entrepreneur Ibby Hadeed Enters The Spotlight With New Racing Ventures

MENAFN - GetNews) Ibby Hadeed , a Canadian-born entrepreneur now based in Dubai, has begun attracting attention across multiple industries thanks to his growing presence in motorsports and a notably discreet approach to his professional pursuits.

Since relocating to Dubai, Hadeed has quickly established himself within the region's innovation scene. While his business operations remain low-profile, those familiar with his work confirm that he leads a software and cybersecurity firm focused on cutting-edge tech developments.“He keeps his moves quiet, but they ripple across the right circles,” one associate commented.

What's more visible is his passion for speed. Since entering the racing world in 2023, Hadeed has built an impressive track record in a remarkably short time. He began his competitive journey in the Gulf Radical Cup 2023/24, racing at top circuits like Dubai Autodrome and Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. Following his debut season, Ibby began working under the guidance of renowned racing coach Suellio Almeida , a former sim racing champion who stunned the motorsport world by winning his first professional season.

Ibby's momentum didn't stop in the Middle East. In 2024, he competed in the Radical Cup North America at the Toronto Honda Indy, further cementing his status as a cross-continental competitor. His racing resume now includes high-performance tracks like Phillip Island, Bathurst, Sydney Motorsports Park, Queensland Raceway, One Raceway, and The Bend (Shell V-Power Motorsports Park).

Insiders close to Hadeed say the rapid improvement in his performance is no accident.“He approaches racing like he approaches business – quiet intensity, calculated moves, and relentless execution,” said one teammate. His unique blend of on-track discipline and off-track discretion has made him one of the most talked-about emerging personalities in the regional motorsport scene.

There has also been increasing speculation about Hadeed's collection of high-performance vehicles and motorcycles. Some say it's just part of his lifestyle. Others see it as a reflection of a man who lives for adrenaline and excels in environments that reward sharp instincts and fast decisions.

Whether it's through roaring engines or encrypted systems, one thing is clear: Ibby Hadeed is moving fast - and the world is starting to notice. You can keep tabs on him via Instagram on his page @ibby .