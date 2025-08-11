Wattcycle Marks 3 Years With Special Discounts & Exciting Giveaways

LOS ANGELES, CA - August 11, 2025 - WattCycle proudly announces the launch of its third-anniversary celebration, running August 11–31, 2025 , in recognition of 3 years of delivering dependable LiFePO4 energy storage solutions.







In a recent interview, WattCycle's Chief Engineer, Steve stated,“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers and partners for their continued trust and support in powering adventures coast to coast.” This anniversary celebration is designed to give back to our loyal customers and to recognize the dedication of every member of the WattCycle team. We are deeply grateful to our 413 employees, whose expertise and commitment have driven our progress. Over the past three years, customer trust and feedback have guided our product improvements, broadened our global reach, and strengthened our promise to deliver smarter, greener energy solutions.

During our third-anniversary event, running August 11–31, you will get 6% off sitewide discount code . Additionally, customers can enjoy tiered savings of up to $160 on battery orders, earn double Wattpoints (Membership points )on every purchase, and receive 20% off designed for Lifepo4 batteries charger when purchasing two or more battery packs. Join our celebration for exclusive LiFePO4 battery discounts, limited-edition 3rd Anniversary souvenirs, WattCycle T-shirts and baseball cap giveaways, and more.







Anniversary Promotions

Timeline & Phases

Our celebration unfolds in two stages:



Pre-heat (August 11–17) : Early access to sitewide offers and exclusive sneak peeks. Limited quantity, first come, first served. Main Celebration (August 17–31) : Peak savings, giveaways and limited-edition releases.

Tiered Battery Discounts

Customers receive incremental savings based on order value:



Spend $1,000 or more, save $70

Spend $1,500 or more, save $120 Spend $2,000 or more, save $160

Graduated Item Discounts

Enjoy deeper discounts on multiple items in a single order:



First battery: 5% off

Second battery: 10% off

Third battery: 15% off Fourth battery and beyond: 20% off

For a full product list of discounts and to take advantage of these all time low prices, please visit our 3rd Anniversary page: .

Double Wattpoints

Earn twice the member points on every purchase throughout the event. Wattpoints can be used to exchange for the 3rd anniversary limited edition gifts of WattCycle, such as T-shirts, hats and other souvenirs, or to exchange for chargers specially designed for the LiFePO4 battery. Plus, 100 Wattpoints may now be redeemed for a 5% discount on a future order. (1000 points are required for one redemption normally.)

Charger Savings

Receive 20% off chargers designed for LiFePO4 batteries when you purchase two or more battery packs.

Free Battery Giveaway

Purchase any three qualifying items and choose one complimentary gift from our selection of portable batteries and chargers:



12V 8Ah battery

12V 12Ah battery

12V 20Ah battery

12V 50Ah battery 12V 80A LiFePO4 charger

Celebrate with us August 11–31 and take advantage of these exclusive promotions!

Engagement & Giveaways

Subscribe Lucky Spin Wheel

Subscribe to the WattCycle official website. Spin your lucky spin wheel to get your exclusive discounts.







Website Feedback Sweepstakes

Customers are invited to share product reviews and suggestions via our online form. Five participants will be selected at random to receive exclusive anniversary gifts in appreciation of their insights.

#WattCycle Anniversary Content Contest

From August 11–October 1, 2025, enthusiasts may enter by posting a public YouTube, Instagram or Facebook story demonstrating WattCycle installation or real-world use. Entries must tag @WattCycle official social media account and include #WattCycle Anniversary. Prizes include:



Grand Prize: 12V 200Ah battery + anniversary gift + VIP status + 3,000 Wattpoints

Second Prize: 12V 100Ah battery + anniversary gift Third Prize: 12V 50Ah battery + anniversary gift

Partnered Instagram Giveaway

In collaboration with our social-media partners, followers may enter August 11–25 by following @WattCycle official social media account, liking and saving the giveaway post, commenting on anniversary wishes, and tagging a friend. Winners-one grand prize recipient and two runners-up-will receive lithium batteries, a coulomb meter and branded merchandise. The draw data is August 26th - 27th.

Subscription Spin-to-Win & Online Challenge

New subscribers receive a digital spin for instant rewards: sitewide discount codes, voucher credits and bonus Wattpoints. Simultaneously, participants in our Gleam-powered Anniversary Challenge (August 11–31) can complete daily tasks to earn points on a public leaderboard. Top three scorers will be awarded high-value battery packs, chargers and branded gifts, with winners announced September 1, 2025.

About WattCycle

“Over the past three years, our customers and partners have been the driving force behind every advancement at WattCycle,” said River H, Chief Executive Officer of WattCycle.“From pioneering LiFePO4 energy-storage technology to expanding into new markets across six continents, our journey has been defined by collaboration, feedback and a relentless focus on quality. As we embark on our third-anniversary celebration, we remain committed to delivering smarter, safer and more sustainable power solutions-building on our engineering heritage to meet the evolving needs of professionals and adventurers worldwide.”

Get Your Discount Now

Join the celebration today-visit WattCycle's dedicated 3rd anniversary page to shop anniversary offers, submit your feedback, and enter our giveaways. Don't miss exclusive challenges and rewards: follow ... for real-time updates and behind-the-scenes content.