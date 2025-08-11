“Odo” By C.S. Johns A Supernatural Battle Between Light And Darkness Rooted In African Spiritual Mythology
Would you dare to read this African paranormal mystery, named "Odo"?
It is a spellbinding supernatural thriller that ventures deep into the ancient spiritual myths of West Africa while exploring modern dilemmas of faith, trauma, and family legacy, penned by C.S Johns. At the heart of the story lies a harrowing tale of spiritual warfare, where a young couple must fight to protect their newborn child from a malevolent force older than time.
The story follows Faustin, a determined Nigerian doctor, and his wife Jeanine, who joyously welcome the birth of their son, Odo. But the celebration turns to dread when they discover their child has drawn the attention of the Abiku-a demonic child spirit from Yoruba mythology that devours the souls of infants to sustain its cursed existence. The Abiku infiltrates their lives with terrifying visions, unexplainable occurrences, and a rising tide of dread that tests their sanity and strength.
Told through interconnected narratives spanning Nigeria and America, "Odo" unearths ancestral legends and generational trauma in a cultural clash between Western science and indigenous belief. From eerie hospitals to haunted forests and long-buried childhood memories, Faustin must confront his family's forgotten past, face the terrifying creature stalking his child, and ultimately decide whether reason or faith will save them.
Johns, a Marine Corps veteran and storyteller with deep respect for African cultural heritage, crafts a uniquely immersive tale. The novel seamlessly blends horror, mystery, and emotional drama while honouring the spiritual practices and stories passed down through generations.
"Odo" is not only a gripping supernatural thriller, but also a powerful meditation on family, resilience, and redemption. The novel explores pressing themes such as the protection of innocence, the scars of mental health, and the redemptive strength of faith.
"Odo" by C.S. Johns is now available in paperback and eBook formats through major online retailers. It is a must-read for fans of culturally rooted horror, spiritual thrillers, and stories that resonate on a soul-deep level.
About the Author
C. S. Johns is a Southern boy and a proud Marine Corps veteran. Mexican food is his favorite food, and he can listen to blues music all day long. He prefers gloomy and rainy days over days of sunshine because it's more relaxing. He has recently found the love of his life and plans to get married in the near future.
Book Name: Odo
Author Name: C. S. Johns
ISBN Number: 1968296719
Website:
Ebook Version: Click Here
Paperback Version: Click Here
Hard Cover Version: Click Here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment