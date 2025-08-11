“Odo” By C.S. Johns A Supernatural Battle Between Light And Darkness Rooted In African Spiritual Mythology

Would you dare to read this African paranormal mystery, named "Odo"?

It is a spellbinding supernatural thriller that ventures deep into the ancient spiritual myths of West Africa while exploring modern dilemmas of faith, trauma, and family legacy, penned by C.S Johns. At the heart of the story lies a harrowing tale of spiritual warfare, where a young couple must fight to protect their newborn child from a malevolent force older than time.

The story follows Faustin, a determined Nigerian doctor, and his wife Jeanine, who joyously welcome the birth of their son, Odo. But the celebration turns to dread when they discover their child has drawn the attention of the Abiku-a demonic child spirit from Yoruba mythology that devours the souls of infants to sustain its cursed existence. The Abiku infiltrates their lives with terrifying visions, unexplainable occurrences, and a rising tide of dread that tests their sanity and strength.

Told through interconnected narratives spanning Nigeria and America, "Odo" unearths ancestral legends and generational trauma in a cultural clash between Western science and indigenous belief. From eerie hospitals to haunted forests and long-buried childhood memories, Faustin must confront his family's forgotten past, face the terrifying creature stalking his child, and ultimately decide whether reason or faith will save them.

Johns, a Marine Corps veteran and storyteller with deep respect for African cultural heritage, crafts a uniquely immersive tale. The novel seamlessly blends horror, mystery, and emotional drama while honouring the spiritual practices and stories passed down through generations.

"Odo" is not only a gripping supernatural thriller, but also a powerful meditation on family, resilience, and redemption. The novel explores pressing themes such as the protection of innocence, the scars of mental health, and the redemptive strength of faith.

"Odo" by C.S. Johns is now available in paperback and eBook formats through major online retailers. It is a must-read for fans of culturally rooted horror, spiritual thrillers, and stories that resonate on a soul-deep level.

About the Author

C. S. Johns is a Southern boy and a proud Marine Corps veteran. Mexican food is his favorite food, and he can listen to blues music all day long. He prefers gloomy and rainy days over days of sunshine because it's more relaxing. He has recently found the love of his life and plans to get married in the near future.

Book Name: Odo

Author Name: C. S. Johns

ISBN Number: 1968296719

Website:

