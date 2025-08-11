Haunting Digital Play The Ferryman's Toll Dives Deep Into The Cost Of Creativity

GLENDALE, AZ - August 11, 2025 - What happens when a decades-long creative partnership unravels in a single Zoom therapy session? Arizona Theatre Matters (ATM) explores this question in its newest digital play, The Ferryman's Toll , which is already generating significant buzz. This unique audio drama, now streaming on YouTube, is more than just a play-it's a raw and intimate look at the scars left by a life in the arts.

The production is led by two icons of Canadian acting: Lynne Griffin (Black Christmas, Curtains) and Elizabeth Saunders (FROM, Orphan Black). Their combined decades of experience on screen and stage lend a raw, authentic emotional depth to the production. They are joined by acclaimed U.S. stage actor and co-writer Gary Wright , completing a trio of compelling performances that anchor the play's intense narrative. The chemistry between these actors is palpable, drawing viewers into the story of a decades-long creative partnership teetering on the edge of collapse during a single, tense Zoom therapy session.

"This is mythic and modern all at once," said co-author Jeanmarie Simpson. "And experiencing actors of this caliber inhabiting such personal material is a rare privilege."

The play's unique digital format is a key part of its appeal. By confining the entire story to a video call, the production transforms a familiar interface into a powerful stage. This intimate setting allows for a nuanced exploration of unspoken history and lingering resentments, making the audience feel like a privileged observer of a private and deeply painful conversation.

Developed with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Arizona Commission on the Arts , The Ferryman's Toll is also a testament to ATM's mission of radical accessibility. The company has ensured the production reaches a broad and diverse audience by offering it at no cost. Crucially, the play includes an on-screen American Sign Language (ASL) performance by ATM's "Hands in Harmony" team and captions in over 300 languages. This commitment ensures that the powerful story of these characters is not limited by location, income, or ability.

In a digital landscape often dominated by fast-paced content, The Ferryman's Toll stands out as a thoughtful and emotionally resonant piece of theatre. It's a reminder that compelling storytelling, supported by incredible performances, can break through conventional barriers to connect with people on a deeply human level. The production is not just newsworthy for its cast, but for its pioneering approach to making high-quality theatre truly for everyone.

The Ferryman's Toll is available to watch now on the Arizona Theatre Matters YouTube channel.

