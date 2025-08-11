Six Solo Exhibitions Artists' Talk Sunday, August 17

August 2025 at TAG

Art In Words 2025

Dara Kay Barker, Andrew Greyson, Robert Zent Chew, Lorna Herf, Emil Rutenberg, Bruce Sanders, Lana Shmulevich, and TAG Artists Present "Art with Words"

- Bruce SandersLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TAG Artists proudly present Six Solo Exhibitions, and“Art with Words.”Featured artists explore the intersection between language and imagery, in all mediums.Exhibition Dates are August 6 - Friday, August 29, 2025Artists' Talk, Sunday, August 17, from 2 – 4 pmOn Exhibition from August 6 - 29:DARA KAY BARKER - In an age defined by speed and disconnection, Stitched + Interwoven is a quiet celebration of the handmade, the heartfelt, and the human. This mother-and-son exhibition brings together two distinct visual languages: Dara Kay Barker's layered, painterly“textiles” inspired by the fabrics on display, and Andrew Greyson Schwartz's bold, graphic compositions rendered in tightly limited palettes. What unites their work is a shared desire to weave memory, emotion, and presence into something tactile-something that can be felt as much as seen.ROBERT ZENT CHEW - "Blink of an Eye, Landscapes & Figures" memorializes fleeting moments in representation and deconstructed landscapes, still life, everyday street scenes and figurative compositions."So often there is a moment where there is a natural composition, a scene in a restaurant, a group of people standing on the corner, an old car passing, sunlight fading against trees or mountainside, and then it passes before us in a blink of an eye. We want to remember these moments. Better, we want to capture them, but they are fleeting. The work in this collection are those moments lost, and remembered, in a blink of any eye."LORNA HERF - In "Lost and Found," painter Lorna Herf explores themes of the passage of time, lost moments, and found presence, where each painting carries a deeper story behind the sweetness. Working from a combination of photographs and memories, Lorna brings color and emotion through different periods of the past. Color palettes shift between realistic and monochromatic colors, with soft details to transport the viewer to a dreamy sense of nostalgia.EMIL RUTENBERG "NOT FADE AWAY... the 5th sequel" reflects Rutenberg's interpretation of the human spirit through the human form in sculpture, sketching and painting. His work seeks to portray the condition and struggle of man, often in conflict with his environment- and at times, in fleeting moments, in harmony with it. Rutenberg presents the human condition as one shaped by both circumstance and existential reality, yet almost always as something directly or indirectly self-imposed.BRUCE SANDERS - "After the Fires: A New Beginning” - is an evocative collection of first pieces produced since Sanders lost his home and body of work to the LA fires. "In this solo show, are the first of my new paintings. When I started, I was worried that I would not have enough work to exhibit ... but I produced so much ... that I had to leave a lot of paintings out. This body of work is driven by my far-ranging emotions, feelings of loss, feelings of love for my family and friends, feelings of gratitude, and my renewal of faith."LANA SHMULEVICH - " Chasing the Light" captures the tension between nature and the urban environment - using pop elements and playful materials to reflect how nature, human activity, and light shape the spaces we inhabit."I am drawn to the overlooked materials of everyday life-glitter from nail polish, discarded packaging, staples, and scraps that catch the light in unexpected ways. Using mixed media, I build layered collages and sculptural pieces that play with reflection, texture, and shadow, transforming the ordinary into moments of surprise."TAG GALLERY invites art enthusiasts and the public to visit the gallery and experience diverse and captivating exhibitions. TAG exhibitions and receptions are free to attend. The solo exhibitions and the group exhibition showcase talent and celebrate the power of art to inspire, challenge, and connect. For more information about the exhibitions and TAG, please visit or contact ....

Wren Sarrow

The Artists Gallery

+1 213-713-6643

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.