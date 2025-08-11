Achievement Balance Launches 'Little Sprouts' - A Therapeutic Early Learning Program At Flower Mound Location
Where Therapeutic Care Meets Early Childhood Education
Achievement Balance is excited to announce the launch of Little Sprouts, an innovative therapeutic early learning program exclusively offered at its Flower Mound location. Designed for children ages 2–6, Little Sprouts bridges the gap between preschool and specialized therapy, offering a nurturing, structured environment tailored for young learners with developmental delays, learning differences, or sensory processing needs.
Unlike traditional preschool programs, Little Sprouts combines early education with developmental therapy to help children thrive socially, emotionally, and cognitively.
"We built Little Sprouts with your child in mind-because we know that play is not just fun, it's essential for learning," said Barbara Cravey, at Achievement Balance.
"This is the next step for families who need more than daycare-a calm, supportive space that builds confidence, routine, and kindergarten readiness."
Ideal for Children With:
.Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)
.Global Developmental Delays
.Cerebral Palsy
.Seizure Disorders
.Sensory Processing Challenges
.Social or Communication Delays
.Children transitioning out of ECI (Early Childhood Intervention)
Whether your child is navigating a diagnosis or simply needs a more personalized, therapeutic preschool setting, Little Sprouts offers a crucial bridge between home and school readiness.
The half-day sessions focus on routine, regulation, and developmental growth through play-based and therapeutic activities:
.Morning Circle Time – promoting attention, structure, and social routine
.Sensory Exploration Stations – for sensory regulation and calm
.Movement Time in Our Therapy Gym – to build gross motor skills
.Music & Motion – for rhythm, expression, and peer connection
.Shared Snack & Social Skills Practice – encouraging independence
.Pretend Play & Learning Centers – developing problem-solving and life skills
.Story & Relaxation Time – building language and emotional regulation
Each element of the day is designed by pediatric therapists and early childhood educators, giving children the support they need to grow and parents the peace of mind they deserve.
A Flower Mound-Exclusive Program with Real Impact
Little Sprouts is currently available only at the Flower Mound location of Achievement Balance, serving families from Lewisville, Highland Village, Lantana, Coppell, and surrounding North DFW suburbs.
Whether your child is preparing for kindergarten or needs additional therapeutic structure, our experienced team will walk alongside your family with expert care.
Now Enrolling in Flower Mound – Schedule Your Tour Today
Families seeking a specialized, therapeutic preschool alternative in the Flower Mound area are encouraged to schedule a private consultation or tour today.
📍 Visit
📞 Call us at 972-410-5297
✉️ Or email ...
About Achievement Balance
Achievement Balance is a trusted pediatric care provider serving North Texas with personalized medical, developmental, and therapeutic support. From wellness checkups to integrated programs like Little Sprouts, our mission is to help every child grow with confidence, capability, and compassion.
Barbara Cravey
Achievement Balance
+1 972-410-5297
email us here
