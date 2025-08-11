Statement By H.E. Ahmad Saeed Bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General,On International Youth Day

11 August 2025:

“International Youth Day serves as a powerful reminder of the essential role young people play as key partners in driving socio-economic development towards new avenues. It also underscores the need to address the challenges that hinder the engagement of younger generations and to ensure they are fully equipped with the tools and opportunities necessary for growth and success.

Since the founding of the Union, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has embraced a development model that places youth at its core, in line with the far-sighted vision of our wise leadership. The nation has remained committed to implementing strategies aimed at empowering young people across all domains, consolidating their presence and broadening their contribution to raising the nation's flag, enhancing its global leadership, and shaping the contours of its bright future, armed with ambition and determination and grounded in knowledge, learning, and innovation.

On this day dedicated to youth, the builders of the future, the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) takes pride in its young talents. We reaffirm our commitment to nurturing their capabilities, enriching their knowledge, and providing them with every resource they need to thrive. We believe in the pivotal role that SLC's young professionals play in promoting excellence within our institutional environment and advancing the leadership of Dubai's legislative ecosystem.”

