On International Youth Day Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Inspiring A Generation Of Readers And Innovators

Dubai, UAE, 11 August 2025: Since its inauguration, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library has played a pivotal role in driving an inspiring intellectual and cultural movement, with a special focus on youth and children. Today, it stands as an influential and pioneering platform that enhances the presence of knowledge and nurtures a passion for reading and creativity among younger generations, through its sublibraries—namely the Young Adults Library, alongside a variety of programs and activities that provide an engaging environment blending education and entertainment, encouraging them to acquire skills and broaden their horizons.

On International Youth Day, the Young Adults Library emerges as an inspiring knowledge hub for youth aged 12 to 18. It is designed to cater to the interests of this stage and spark their curiosity for learning and discovery.

The Young Adults Library offers content tailored to the specific needs of this age group, which is marked by rapid shifts in interests and knowledge requirements. Its approach aligns with modern learning styles, providing a wide range of literary, scientific, and artistic materials that respect the cultural and linguistic diversity of its audience. The library adopts innovative methods to enrich its content, including digital media and interactive activities, creating a bridge between academic knowledge and the curiosity of youth.

Over 18,000 Books Reflecting the Future

The Young Adults Library houses more than 18,000 diverse books, including novels, adventures, science fiction, social sciences, arts, technology, comics and manga, as well as books on physics, chemistry, mathematics, astronomy, and global and American literature in Arabic, English, French, Japanese, Korean, Tamil, and others. Together, these resources form a rich source that helps cultivate intellectual awareness among young readers.

Furthermore, the library's spaces are equipped with power outlets, high-speed Wi-Fi, modern computers, a 3D printer, and other digital tools that support scientific research and academic projects. This enables youth to work on their own projects, develop technical skills, and embrace flexible self-learning. The Young Adults Library is designed to be accessible to all, including people of determination, with wheelchair-friendly areas and suitable facilities to ensure a comfortable, inclusive experience for every visitor.

Most Read and Borrowed

The Young Adults Library's shelves reflect the diverse interests of the new generation. Among the most read and requested are novels, fantasy stories, and graphic books. The Harry Potter series remains increasingly popular, especially Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, alongside Roald Dahl classics such as The BFG and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which continue to ignite the imagination of young readers. Comics and manga are also favorites, including Captain Underpants, Big Nate and Friends, and famous Japanese series such as Death Note, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Pok�mon Adventures.

Some of the most borrowed books are Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson, Robinson Crusoe by Daniel Defoe, the young readers' edition of The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown, and Moby-Dick by Herman Melville. The adventures of Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle and The Three Musketeers by Alexandre Dumas have also proven popular among mystery and history enthusiasts. On the cultural and educational side, readers have shown interest in books such as Legends and Folktales: Stories for Young Adults by Gwen Jones, Nobel Prize Winners, the Metaphysics: Mystery Novels series by Dr. Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, and Cars and Their Development (Arabic edition by Mohamed Gamal Qubaiya), which appeals to technology and engineering lovers.

Programs and Activities

The Young Adults Library seeks to stimulate minds and broaden horizons by organising workshops and events, including meetings with authors and influential figures, critical reading sessions, and interactive discussions that promote critical thinking and constructive dialogue skills. It also hosts artistic, literary, and scientific activities aimed at fostering creativity and innovation, giving youth the opportunity to express their opinions and exchange ideas in a dynamic, inspiring atmosphere.

Membership

Young reading enthusiasts, and individuals from other age groups, can register for a five-year membership at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library under a system that offers six membership types tailored to diverse needs. The free standard membership provides access to books, magazines, and available devices within the library, while the children's membership allows book borrowing and database access.

Individual and student memberships include all the benefits of the basic membership, along with book borrowing privileges and access to e-resources. The digital membership grants access to digital content only. Senior citizens and people of determination enjoy additional benefits, such as priority use of meeting rooms and longer borrowing periods. Institutional memberships offer customised services to meet the needs of various organisations.

