Mercato Celebrates The Year Of Community With A Day To Remember For People Of Determination During DSS

In line with the UAE's declaration of 2025 as the Year of Community, Mercato Mall opened its heart and doors to a very special group of visitors.

People of Determination from the Senses Day Care Center for Special Needs were welcomed for a joyful day filled with laughter, entertainment, and unforgettable moments.

As part of the Dubai Summer Surprises festivities, the children were treated to one of the season's most delightful performances — the International Comedy Circus. Their faces lit up with wonder and excitement as they watched the talented performers bring the stage to life.

For many, it was a rare moment of pure joy, and their heartfelt laughter echoed through the mall, touching the hearts of all who witnessed it.

To make the day even more meaningful, Mercato organized a warm and cheerful lunch at Shake Shack, where the children enjoyed delicious meals in a caring and inclusive atmosphere. The celebration continued with thoughtful gifts generously offered by Toys “R” Us, bringing even more smiles and excitement to the young guests.

“We are honored to share this special day with the amazing children from the Senses Center,” said Nisreen Boustani, PR and Corporate Communication Manager at Mercato. “At Mercato, we believe in the power of community and inclusion. Today was not just about entertainment — it was about connection, compassion, and celebrating every individual's unique spirit.”

This heartwarming initiative is part of Mercato's ongoing commitment to social responsibility and its efforts to create meaningful experiences for all members of the community. As the nation continues to celebrate the Year of Community, Mercato remains dedicated to championing empathy, inclusion, and joy.