France Pres. Warns Of Unprecedented Crisis In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- France's President Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza on Wednesday, as he warned of Israeli occupation plans to completely annex Gaza in what he called an "unprecedented crisis".
In a statement reported by the BFM, Macron said that these expansion plans plotted by the Israeli occupation will see a never-ending conflict in the region, and the first and most direct victims will still be the innocents in Gaza.
The French President renewed his refusal of any additional Israeli occupation military operations calling on the UN to establish a mission to ensure the safety of the civilians in Gaza, and preserve what remains of the strip.
Macron emphasized France's commitment to securing prisoner releases, resuming humanitarian efforts, and supporting Palestinians, calling for an international coalition under the UN to ensure stability, combat terrorism, and prevent further escalation.
He urged the UN Security Council to act swiftly to establish and mandate this mission, with his team already coordinating with international partners.
Macron described this approach as the only reliable path to end the conflict and restore peace and security for all. (end)
