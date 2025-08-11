New Business Class To Latin America An Elevated Way To Fly On Over 80 Selected Routes

A's new Business Class to Latin America transforms regional travel across over 80 selected routes throughout the Americas. It delivers an enhanced experience that reflects the airline's commitment to elevated service and authentic Latin American hospitality, aiming to elevate the entire journey.

A seamless journey

The journey begins even before boarding, offering travelers a moment of calm to relax and prepare for their flight. Priority boarding ensures a smooth and stress-free transition onto the aircraft, while priority deplaning at the destination streamlines the arrival process. Every step is thoughtfully designed to elevate the travel experience and keep it flowing effortlessly.

Comfort and privacy onboard

Once aboard, passengers settle into seats designed for extended comfort, featuring extra space and enhanced recline to accommodate both work and rest during flight . The thoughtfully designed cabin layout provides privacy and room for business travelers, all while maintaining the warm, welcoming atmosphere Avianca is known for throughout the region. This elevated seating experience ensures refreshed arrivals.

A taste of Latin America

The culinary experience aboard Business Class to Latin America showcases a new onboard menu crafted by renowned chefs who draw inspiration from the rich gastronomic traditions of the region. Each dish tells a story of regional flavors, incorporating authentic ingredients and cooking techniques that celebrate the diverse culinary heritage found across the Americas . This approach to in-flight dining elevates meals into cultural experiences that connect passengers to their destinations.

Exclusive amenities

Complementing the elevated service is an exclusive amenity kit designed by Colombian designers, featuring carefully selected elements that highlight local craftsmanship and identity. This collaboration brings together regional creativity and premium wellness touches to create a kit that reflects both quality and cultural authenticity, providing passengers with essentials that enhance their journey. comfort throughout their journey. These carefully curated amenities further elevate comfort.

Extensive regional connectivity

The strength of Avianca's regional route network becomes particularly evident through Business Class. The airline leverages its extensive connectivity to offer premium service on routes that matter most to travelers across the continent. This strategic network design ensures that business travelers can access major cities, emerging markets, and key destinations throughout the Americas while maintaining consistent service standards . The aim is to elevate access to essential destinations.

Beyond an upgrade

Business Class to Latin America represents more than an upgrade in seating or service; it embodies Avianca's understanding of modern regional travel needs. By combining practical amenities like priority services and spacious seating with cultural elements such as regionally inspired cuisine and locally sourced amenity products, the airline creates an experience that honors both efficiency and the vibrant character of Latin American hospitality . This is how Avianca elevates the way one flies.

