Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Drugs Report 2025: Key 25+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape
DelveInsight's“ Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in the Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Explore the comprehensive insights by DelveInsight and stay ahead in understanding the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment Landscape. Click here to read more @ Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Outlook
Key Takeaways from the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report
-
In August 2025, Dren Bio announced a Phase 1/2 study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and anti-tumor activity of DR-01 in adult patients with large granular lymphocytic leukemia or cytotoxic lymphomas.
In August 2025, Prescient Therapeutics Ltd conducted a phase 2 randomized study to evaluate the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmadynamics (PD), of PTX-100 monotherapy at 500 or 1000 mg/m2 in patients with relapsed/refractory Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL).
DelveInsight's Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma treatment.
The leading Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Companies such as HyBryte, Resminostat, Mundipharma International, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding, Moleculin Biotech, Inc., BeiGene, Mundipharma Research Limited, Jiangsu Simcere Biologics Co., Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Pfizer, Galderma R&D, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc and others.
Promising Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies such as E7777, CD11301 0.03%, Panobinostat, ONTAK (denileukin difitox, DAB389IL-2), Quisinostat, 12 mg, APO866, Enzastaurin, SGX301 (synthetic hypericin), Mogamulizumab, Romidepsin (depsipeptide, FK228), and others.
Stay informed about the cutting-edge advancements in Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatments. Download for updates and be a part of the revolution in oncology care @ Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trials Assessment
Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma Emerging Drugs
-
HyBryte: Soligenix
HyBryte (synthetic hypericin or SGX301) is a novel, first-in-class, photodynamic therapy utilizing safe, visible light for activation. The active ingredient in HyBryte is synthetic hypericin, a potent photosensitizer that is topically applied to skin lesions that is taken up by the malignant T-cells, and then activated by visible light approximately 24 hours later. The use of visible light in the red-yellow spectrum has the advantage of penetrating more deeply into the skin (much more so than ultraviolet light) and therefore potentially treating deeper skin disease and thicker plaques and lesions. Synthetic hypericin sodium, the active ingredient in HyBryte, has Orphan Drug designation in the United States for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma and CTCL and in Europe for CTCL. HyBryte has received Fast Track designation for the treatment of cutaneous t-cell lymphoma in the United States.
-
AFM13: Affimed GmbH
AFM-13 is under development for the treatment of refractory and relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma, CD30+ lymphoma such as transformed mycosis fungoides, peripheral and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, large B-cell lymphoma, B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Hodgkin lymphoma combination with check point inhibitors and Hodgkin lymphoma combination with lenalidomide. The drug candidate is administered intravenously. AFM-13 is a bi-specific, tetravalent human antibody, it acts by targeting CD30/CD16A. The drug is currently in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Cutaneous T Cell Lymphoma.
-
ASTX660: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
ASTX660 (Tolinapant) is a novel, orally administered, non-peptidomimetic antagonist of the cellular and X-linked inhibitors of apoptosis proteins (cIAP1/2 and XIAP). Inhibitors of apoptosis proteins (IAPs) are frequently overexpressed in tumor cells and contribute to tumor cell survival and chemo-resistance. By inhibiting IAPs, tolinapant promotes cell death. Tolinapant also acts via a newly described immunomodulatory mechanism, which works to enhance an anti-tumor immune response in T-cell lymphomas. The drug is in Phase I/II for the treatment of CTCL.
-
WUCART007: Wugen
WU-CART-007 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, fratricide-resistant CD7-targeted CAR-T cell therapy engineered to overcome the technological challenges of harnessing CAR-T cells to treat CD7+ hematological malignancies. Wugen is deploying CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology to delete CD7 and the T-cell receptor alpha constant (TRAC), preventing CAR-T cell fratricide and mitigating the risk of graft-versus-host-disease (GvHD). WU-CART-007 is manufactured using healthy donor-derived T-cells to eliminate the risk of malignant cell contamination historically observed in the autologous CAR-T setting. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of CTCL.
The Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline report provides insights into
-
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment.
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma market.
Get a detailed analysis of the latest innovations in the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline. Explore DelveInsight's expert-driven report today! @ Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Companies
HyBryte, Resminostat, Mundipharma International, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding, Moleculin Biotech, Inc., BeiGene, Mundipharma Research Limited, Jiangsu Simcere Biologics Co., Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Pfizer, Galderma R&D, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc and others.
Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
-
Oral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Parenteral
Topical
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
-
Recombinant fusion proteins
Small molecule
Monoclonal antibody
Peptide
Polymer
Gene therapy
Discover the latest advancements in Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment by visiting our website. Stay informed about how we're transforming the future of oncology @ Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives
Scope of the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report
-
Coverage- Global
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Companies- HyBryte, Resminostat, Mundipharma International, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding, Moleculin Biotech, Inc., BeiGene, Mundipharma Research Limited, Jiangsu Simcere Biologics Co., Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Pfizer, Galderma R&D, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc and others.
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies- E7777, CD11301 0.03%, Panobinostat, ONTAK (denileukin difitox, DAB389IL-2), Quisinostat, 12 mg, APO866, Enzastaurin, SGX301 (synthetic hypericin), Mogamulizumab, Romidepsin (depsipeptide, FK228) , and others.
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
For a detailed overview of our latest research findings and future plans, read the full details of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline on our website @ Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Emerging Drugs and Companies
Table of ContentIntroduction Executive Summary Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma: Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma– DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective Late Stage Products (Phase III) Drug Name: Company Name Mid Stage Products (Phase II) AFM13: Affimed GmbH Early Stage Products (Phase I) WUCART007: Wugen Preclinical Stage Products Drug Name: Company Name Inactive Products Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma Key Companies Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma Key Products Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma- Unmet Needs Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma- Market Drivers and Barriers Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma- Future Perspectives and Conclusion Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma Analyst Views Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma Key Companies Appendix
About Us
DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment