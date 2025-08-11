Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 100+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's,“ Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 120+ pipeline drugs in Atopic Dermatitis pipeline landscape. It covers the Atopic Dermatitis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Atopic Dermatitis pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Report



In August 2025, Alphyn Biologics announced a study aiming to enroll 72 participants across 10 sites in Australia. There are 2 cohorts: Cohort 1: Mild to moderate atopic dermatitis Cohort 2: Mild to moderate atopic dermatitis - with secondary skin infection. Once assigned to a cohort participants will be randomised into 1 of 2 Groups: Arm A: Zabalafin hydrogel or Arm B: vehicle (placebo). Randomisation will be 2:1 ratio. There is up to 2 weeks for screening and study treatment period of 16 weeks.

In August 2025, Incyte Corporation announced a study is to assess the efficacy and safety of ruxolitinib cream in children and adolescents (6 to

In August 2025, Inmagene LLC conducted a study to assess the efficacy and safety profile of various dose regimens of IMG-007 in adult participants with moderate-to-severe active atopic dermatitis (AD) up to 52 weeks.

Atopic Dermatitis Emerging Drugs

ICP-332: Innocare Pharma

ICP-332 is a potent and selective TYK2 inhibitor that is being developed for the treatment of various T-cell related autoimmune disorders, including atopic dermatitis (AD), vitiligo, inflammatory bowel disease, etc., with broad market prospects. As a non-receptor tyrosine kinase, TYK2 is a member of the JAK kinase family, which is an important kinase on the JAK-STAT signaling pathway and plays an important role in the pathogenesis of inflammatory diseases. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis.

APG777: Apogee Therapeutics

APG777 is a novel, subcutaneous half-life extended monoclonal antibody targeting IL-13 for the potential treatment of AD. In head-to-head preclinical studies, APG777 showed equivalent or better potency to lebrikizumab in the inhibition of IL-13 signaling. APG777 Phase 1 trial data out to 12 months demonstrated a half-life of 77 days, a consistent safety and favorable PD profile showing near complete inhibition of pSTAT6 for up to 12 months after a single administration and sustained TARC inhibition. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis.

Barzolvolimab: Celldex Therapeutics

Barzolvolimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT with high specificity and potently inhibits its activity. KIT is expressed in a variety of cells, including mast cells, which mediate inflammatory responses such as hypersensitivity and allergic reactions. KIT signaling controls the differentiation, tissue recruitment, survival and activity of mast cells. In certain inflammatory diseases, such as chronic urticaria, mast cell activation plays a central role in the onset and progression of the disease. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis.

ATI-2138: Aclaris Therapeutics

ATI-2138 is an investigational oral covalent inhibitor of ITK, and JAK3 for the potential treatment of T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The ITK/JAK3 compound interrupts T cell signaling through the combined inhibition of ITK/JAK3 pathways in lymphocytes. Aclaris is developing ATI-2138 as a potential treatment for T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis.

STAR-0310: Astria Therapeutics

STAR-0310 is a monoclonal antibody designed as an OX40 antagonist, currently in preclinical development by Astria Therapeutics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) and potentially other immunologic conditions. Its mechanism of action involves inhibiting the OX40 receptor, which plays a critical role in T cell activation and survival, thereby modulating immune responses associated with AD. STAR-0310 is characterized by its high affinity and potency, coupled with a significantly reduced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), which may lead to a more favorable safety profile and a broader therapeutic window compared to existing therapies. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis.

