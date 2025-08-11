ESCLC Pipeline Assessment Report 2025: Key 25+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's,“ Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC) Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC) pipeline landscape. It covers the ESCLC pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the ESCLC pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the ESCLC Pipeline Report



In August 2025, Bristol-Myers Squibb announced a study is to Compare the Efficacy and Safety of BMS-986489 (Anti-fucosyl-GM1+ Nivolumab Fixed Dose Combination) in Combination with Carboplatin plus Etoposide to that of Atezolizumab with Carboplatin plus Etoposide as First-Line Therapy in Participants with Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer.

In August 2025, Amgen conducted a study is to compare the efficacy of tarlatamab plus durvalumab with durvalumab alone on prolonging overall survival (OS).

In August 2025, BioNTech SE organized a Phase II study in participants with untreated extended-stage small-cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) (Cohort 1) or small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) which has progressed on first- or second-line treatment (Cohort 2 and Cohort 3). This study will assess the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of BNT327.

DelveInsight's ESCLC pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for ESCLC treatment.

The leading ESCLC Companies such as Shanghai Henlius Biotech, MacroGenics, Inc., RayzeBio, Inc., Genentech, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Biocity Biopharmaceutics Co., Ltd., Biotheus Inc., GSK, InxMed (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC and others. Promising ESCLC Pipeline Therapies such as LY2510924, Carboplatin, Etoposide, Talazoparib, Temozolomide, Durvalumab, Cisplatin, Vorolanib, Atezolizumab and others.

ESCLC Emerging Drugs Profile

Serplulimab+Chemo: Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Serplulimab (anti-PD-1 mAb) in combination with chemotherapy can be used for the treatment of ESCC, ES-SCLC, and GC. The Phase III clinical studies of Serplulimab in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of Neo/adj. GC and LS-SCLC are on the fast track. Phase III clinical studies for sqNSCLC, ES-SCLC and LS-SCLC are global multi-centre trials. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC).

Vobramitamab duocarmazine (MGC018): MacroGenics, Inc.

Vobramitamab duocarmazine (MGC018) is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) comprised of a humanized B7-H3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) conjugated via a cleavable linker to the prodrug seco-DUocarmycin hydroxyBenzamide Azaindole (DUBA; licensed from Byondis, B.V.), with an average drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR) of ~2.7. DUBA is an alkylating agent that can damage DNA in both dividing and non-dividing cells, causing cell death. Vobra duo is designed to target solid tumors expressing B7-H3. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC).

RYZ101: RayzeBio, Inc.

RYZ101 is an investigational targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, designed to deliver a highly potent radioisotope, Actinium-225 (Ac225), to tumors expressing the somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2). RYZ101 is being evaluated in clinical studies for patients with SSTR+ gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors who have previously been treated with Lu177-based somatostatin therapies and also in patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer. RYZ101 is being combined with current standard of care therapy. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of of Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC).

The ESCLC Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of ESCLC with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for ESCLC Treatment.

ESCLC Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

ESCLC Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the ESCLC market.

ESCLC Companies

Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC) pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

ESCLC Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the ESCLC Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

ESCLC Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination ESCLC Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC): OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentExtensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC) – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Serplulimab+Chemo: Shanghai Henlius BiotechMid-Stage Products (Phase II)Vobramitamab duocarmazine (MGC018): MacroGenics, Inc.Early Stage Products (Phase I)RYZ101: RayzeBio, Inc.Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameInactive ProductsExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC) Key CompaniesExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC) Key ProductsExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC)- Unmet NeedsExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC)- Market Drivers and BarriersExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC)- Future Perspectives and ConclusionExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC) Analyst ViewsExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC) Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.