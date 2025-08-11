Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Outlook 2034 Clinical Trials, Market Size, Medication, Prevalence, Companies By Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Albany, USA) DelveInsight's " Soft tissue sarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of Soft tissue sarcoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Soft tissue sarcoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

In 2025, ~13,520 new U.S. soft tissue sarcoma (STS) cases are expected, with common types including undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma, liposarcoma, and leiomyosarcoma. Diagnosis can be challenging due to subtype overlap. Current treatments for advanced STS historically rely on chemotherapy, but FDA approvals for targeted agents like AYVAKIT and TAZVERIK, alongside regorafenib and pazopanib, have expanded options. Emerging drugs such as Fibromun and INT230-6 are in late-stage trials, aiming to improve efficacy and reduce toxicity. Surgery remains critical for localized disease, with radiotherapy as adjunctive therapy. Immunotherapy, oncolytic viruses, and next-generation sequencing are shaping future strategies. The U.S. leads the STS market, followed by Germany in the EU4. Key players include Philogen, Intensity Therapeutics, Eli Lilly, and others. Uptake of new therapies will depend on competitive positioning, safety, efficacy, and regulatory approval. Expert insights highlight encouraging outcomes from novel combination therapies, indicating a promising evolution in STS management.

Some facts of the Soft tissue sarcoma Market Report are:



According to DelveInsight, Soft tissue sarcoma market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2034.

In 2024, the United States accounted for the largest market size of Soft tissue sarcoma, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Leading Soft tissue sarcoma companies working in the market are Advenchen Laboratories, Philogen, Gradalis, Epizyme, Chugai Pharma France, CytRx, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, KaryoPharm Therapeutics, Nanobiotix, Apexigen, Lytix Biopharma, Incyte Corporation, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Aadi Bioscience, Inc., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, VasGene Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Tracon Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Exelixis, Qbiotics, AstraZeneca, Loxo Oncology, ImmunityBio, Monopar Therapeutics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Agenus, C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Noxopharm Limited, Moleculin Biotech, Inc., Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Takara Bio Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Lyell Immunopharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Key Soft tissue sarcoma Therapies expected to launch in the market are AL3818, L19 TNF, Camsirubicin, and others.

In July 2025, John Rieth announced a study is designed to treat locally advanced soft tissue sarcoma (STS) subtypes with neoadjuvant talimogene laherparepvec (TVEC) and preoperative external beam radiation therapy (EBRT).

In July 2025, Eli Lilly and Company conducted a study is to evaluate the efficacy of the combination of doxorubicin plus the study drug known as olaratumab versus doxorubicin plus placebo in participants with advanced or metastatic soft tissue sarcoma.

In July 2025, Polaris Group conducted a phase 3 trial that will compare the efficacy and safety in subjects with advanced or metastatic LMS previously treated with an anthracycline.

In 2025, approximately 13,520 new cases of soft tissue sarcoma are expected to be diagnosed in the United States, including about 7,600 in males and 5,920 in females, according to the American Cancer Society. The most common soft tissue sarcomas in adults include undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma, liposarcoma, and leiomyosarcoma.

Soft tissue sarcoma Overview

Soft tissue sarcoma (STS) is a rare and heterogeneous group of malignant tumors that arise from the soft tissues of the body, including muscles, fat, blood vessels, nerves, tendons, and connective tissues. Accounting for less than 1% of all adult cancers, STS can develop in any part of the body but is most commonly found in the extremities, trunk, retroperitoneum, and head and neck region. There are more than 50 histological subtypes, such as liposarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, synovial sarcoma, and undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma, each with distinct biological behavior and treatment response.

The exact cause of Soft tissue sarcoma is often unknown, but risk factors include prior radiation therapy, certain genetic syndromes (e.g., Li-Fraumeni syndrome, neurofibromatosis type 1), chronic lymphedema, and exposure to specific chemicals. Soft tissue sarcoma Symptoms vary depending on the tumor's size and location, with painless swelling or a growing mass being common early signs.

Soft tissue sarcoma Diagnosis typically involves imaging studies such as MRI or CT scans, followed by biopsy for histopathological confirmation. Standard treatment includes surgical resection with clear margins, often combined with radiotherapy and, in certain cases, chemotherapy or targeted therapy. Despite advances, recurrence and metastasis remain challenges, emphasizing the need for ongoing research into more effective systemic treatments for Soft tissue sarcoma.

Soft tissue sarcoma Market Outlook

According to DelveInsight, the Soft tissue sarcoma market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

The soft tissue sarcoma (STS) market is driven by increasing disease awareness, advances in diagnostic imaging, and the development of novel targeted therapies and immunotherapies. Growing research into the molecular biology of STS has led to precision medicine approaches, enabling subtype-specific treatments such as tyrosine kinase inhibitors (e.g., pazopanib) and monoclonal antibodies. Rising incidence rates, supportive regulatory frameworks for orphan diseases, and expanding clinical trial activity further boost market growth. The entry of innovative therapies and combination regimens is improving patient outcomes, creating opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to address unmet needs in advanced and metastatic disease.

However, market growth is hindered by several barriers, including the rarity and heterogeneity of STS, which complicates diagnosis, limits large-scale clinical trial enrollment, and delays drug development. Many subtypes respond poorly to conventional chemotherapy, and treatment resistance remains a major challenge. High costs of novel therapies, coupled with limited access in low- and middle-income regions, further restrict market expansion. Additionally, the lack of reliable biomarkers for early detection and treatment monitoring poses a significant hurdle. Overall, while scientific advances and investment are fueling progress, the complex nature of STS continues to challenge both clinical management and market growth.

Soft tissue sarcoma Epidemiology

The Soft tissue sarcoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Soft tissue sarcoma patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Soft tissue sarcoma market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Segmented by:



Total incident cases of soft tissue sarcoma

Gender-specific cases of soft tissue sarcomas

Type-specific cases of soft tissue sarcoma

Age-specific cases of soft tissue sarcoma

Stage-specific cases of soft tissue sarcoma

Extremities-specific cases of soft tissue sarcoma Total Treated cases of soft tissue sarcoma

Soft tissue sarcoma Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Soft tissue sarcoma drugs recently launched in the Soft tissue sarcoma market or expected to be launched in 2025-2034. The analysis covers the Soft tissue sarcoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Soft tissue sarcoma Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Soft tissue sarcoma market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Soft tissue sarcoma Pipeline Development Activities

The Soft tissue sarcoma report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Soft tissue sarcoma key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Soft tissue sarcoma Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Soft tissue sarcoma market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Soft tissue sarcoma treatment markets in the upcoming years are Advenchen Laboratories, Philogen, Gradalis, Epizyme, Chugai Pharma France, CytRx, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, KaryoPharm Therapeutics, Nanobiotix, Apexigen, Lytix Biopharma, Incyte Corporation, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Aadi Bioscience, Inc., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, VasGene Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Tracon Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Exelixis, Qbiotics, AstraZeneca, Loxo Oncology, ImmunityBio, Monopar Therapeutics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Agenus, C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Noxopharm Limited, Moleculin Biotech, Inc., Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Takara Bio Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Lyell Immunopharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Soft tissue sarcoma Report Key Insights

1. Soft tissue sarcoma Patient Population

2. Soft tissue sarcoma Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Soft tissue sarcoma Market

4. Soft tissue sarcoma Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Soft tissue sarcoma Market Opportunities

6. Soft tissue sarcoma Therapeutic Approaches

7. Soft tissue sarcoma Pipeline Analysis

8. Soft tissue sarcoma Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Soft tissue sarcoma Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Soft tissue sarcoma Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Soft tissue sarcoma Market Overview at a Glance

5. Soft tissue sarcoma Disease Background and Overview

6. Soft tissue sarcoma Patient Journey

7. Soft tissue sarcoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Soft tissue sarcoma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Soft tissue sarcoma Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Soft tissue sarcoma Treatment

11. Soft tissue sarcoma Marketed Products

12. Soft tissue sarcoma Emerging Therapies

13. Soft tissue sarcoma Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Soft tissue sarcoma Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Soft tissue sarcoma Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Soft tissue sarcoma Market

18. Soft tissue sarcoma Market Drivers

19. Soft tissue sarcoma Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

