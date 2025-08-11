Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market Outlook 2034 Clinical Trials, Market Size, Medication, Prevalence, Companies By Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Adenoid cystic carcinoma Market"Adenoid cystic carcinoma companies are OncoC4, Ascentage Pharma, Elevar Therapeutics, CELLESTIA BIOTECH AG, Remix Therapeutics, Rgenta Therapeutics Inc and others.

(Albany, USA) DelveInsight's " Adenoid cystic carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of Adenoid cystic carcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Adenoid cystic carcinoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Adenoid cystic carcinoma market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Adenoid cystic carcinoma market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Adenoid cystic carcinoma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Adenoid cystic carcinoma market.

Request for a Free Sample Report @ Adenoid cystic carcinoma Market Forecast

Some facts of the Adenoid cystic carcinoma Market Report are:



According to DelveInsight, Adenoid cystic carcinoma market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2034.

Leading Adenoid cystic carcinoma companies working in the market are OncoC4, Ascentage Pharma, Elevar Therapeutics, CELLESTIA BIOTECH AG, Remix Therapeutics, Rgenta Therapeutics Inc and others.

Key Adenoid cystic carcinoma Therapies expected to launch in the market are Gotistobart (ONC-392), Alrizomadlin (APG-115), REM-422, Emi-Le (XMT-1660), RGT-61159, and many others.

In June 2025, Ascentage Pharma announced new Phase II clinical data for its MDM2-p53 inhibitor, alrizomadlin (APG-115), at the 61st ASCO Annual Meeting. The study evaluated alrizomadlin alone or with PD-1 inhibitor toripalimab in patients with advanced adenoid cystic carcinoma and other solid tumors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced additional interim Phase 1 clinical data for emiltatug ledadotin (Emi-Le; XMT-1660), the company's B7-H4-directed Dolasynthen ADC. These data are being presented in an oral session today at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois. The presentation will focus on Emi-Le's Phase 1 dose escalation and backfill cohorts as of a March 8, 2025 data cut-off in patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC); hormone-receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; ovarian cancer; endometrial cancer and adenoid cystic carcinoma type 1 (ACC-1).

At the AACR Annual Meeting 2025, Remix Therapeutics presented new preclinical data in Session PO09.10 highlighting REM-422, showing potent anti-tumor activity in xenograft models of adenoid cystic carcinoma underscoring its promise as a novel therapeutic strategy. In October 2024, Rgenta Therapeutics announced the dosing of the first patients in a Phase I trial of RGT-61159, an oral small molecule targeting RNA regulation. The drug is being developed for adenoid cystic carcinoma, colorectal cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and other solid tumors.

Adenoid cystic carcinoma Overview

Adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) is a rare, typically slow-growing malignancy that most often arises in the salivary glands but can also occur in other locations such as the lacrimal glands, trachea, breast, and skin. Despite its indolent growth, ACC is notorious for its tendency to invade surrounding nerves (perineural invasion) and its high risk of late local recurrence and distant metastases, particularly to the lungs, liver, and bones.

Clinically, Adenoid cystic carcinoma often presents as a painless mass in the affected gland or organ, with symptoms depending on the tumor's location. For example, salivary gland ACC may cause facial numbness, weakness, or difficulty swallowing if cranial nerves are involved. The disease affects both men and women, typically in middle age, though it can occur at any age.

Adenoid cystic carcinoma Diagnosis is confirmed through histopathological examination, often supported by imaging techniques such as MRI or CT scans to assess local extension and metastasis. Surgical resection remains the primary treatment, frequently combined with postoperative radiotherapy to improve local control. Chemotherapy has limited effectiveness, but targeted and immunotherapeutic approaches are under investigation.

Due to its unpredictable behavior and risk of late metastasis, Adenoid cystic carcinoma requires long-term follow-up, making early detection and comprehensive management essential for improving patient outcomes.

Do you know what will be the Adenoid cystic carcinoma market share in 7MM by 2034 @ Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Treatment Market

Adenoid cystic carcinoma Market

Adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) is the third most common malignant salivary gland tumor, predominantly affecting the submandibular gland but often originating from minor salivary glands in the palate, cheeks, sinuses, tongue, and other areas. The U.S. holds the largest ACC market compared to EU4, the UK, and Japan. With no approved systemic therapies, there is a critical unmet need driving innovation from companies like Elevar Therapeutics, Remix Therapeutics, Rgenta Therapeutics, and others. Promising pipeline candidates include alrizomadlin, Gotistobart, REM-422, and RGT-61159, with recent clinical and preclinical advancements presented at major oncology conferences, reflecting growing momentum toward novel targeted treatment strategies for ACC. During the forecast period, pipeline candidates such as Alrizomadlin, Gotistobart, REM-422, RGT-61159, and others are expected to drive the rise in Adenoid cystic carcinoma market size.

The adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) market is driven by several factors, primarily the rising incidence of malignant salivary gland tumors and the high unmet medical need due to the lack of approved systemic therapies. The disease's aggressive nature, characterized by perineural invasion, local recurrence, and distant metastasis, fuels the demand for more effective treatment options. Advancements in molecular biology and precision medicine have accelerated the development of targeted therapies, including RNA-targeting drugs, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and immunotherapies. Increasing investment by biotech companies such as Elevar Therapeutics, Rgenta Therapeutics, Remix Therapeutics, and Ascentage Pharma, combined with supportive regulatory incentives for rare cancers, is further driving research and innovation.

However, the market faces significant barriers. Adenoid cystic carcinoma's rarity limits patient recruitment for large-scale clinical trials, slowing drug development timelines. The tumor's slow-growing but persistent nature makes treatment response evaluation challenging, complicating clinical endpoints. Existing therapies, such as surgery and radiotherapy, offer limited efficacy in advanced disease, and chemotherapy remains largely ineffective. High R&D costs, coupled with uncertain commercial returns for orphan indications, may deter some industry players. Additionally, the biological complexity of Adenoid cystic carcinoma, including resistance mechanisms, poses a challenge in developing durable, broadly effective treatments. These factors collectively shape both the opportunities and obstacles in the Adenoid cystic carcinoma market.

According to DelveInsight, the Adenoid cystic carcinoma market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Adenoid cystic carcinoma Epidemiology

The Adenoid cystic carcinoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Adenoid cystic carcinoma patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Adenoid cystic carcinoma market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Segmented by:



Incident Cases of Adenoid cystic carcinoma

Age-specific Cases of Adenoid cystic carcinoma

Gender-specific Cases of Adenoid cystic carcinoma

Site-specific Cases of Adenoid cystic carcinoma Treated Cases of Adenoid cystic carcinoma

Interested to know how the emerging diagnostic approaches will be contributing in increased Adenoid cystic carcinoma patient pool? Download report @ Adenoid cystic carcinoma Incidence

Adenoid cystic carcinoma Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Adenoid cystic carcinoma drugs recently launched in the Adenoid cystic carcinoma market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Adenoid cystic carcinoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Adenoid cystic carcinoma Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Adenoid cystic carcinoma market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Adenoid cystic carcinoma Pipeline Development Activities

The Adenoid cystic carcinoma report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Adenoid cystic carcinoma key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Download report to know which TOP 3 therapies will be capturing the largest Adenoid cystic carcinoma market share by 2034? Click here @ Adenoid cystic carcinoma Clinical Trials and FDA Approvals

Adenoid cystic carcinoma Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Adenoid cystic carcinoma Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Adenoid cystic carcinoma treatment markets in the upcoming years are OncoC4, Ascentage Pharma, Elevar Therapeutics, CELLESTIA BIOTECH AG, Remix Therapeutics, Rgenta Therapeutics Inc and others.

Do you know how emerging drug launch will be impacting the Adenoid cystic carcinoma market CAGR? Download sample report @ Adenoid cystic carcinoma Drugs Market

Adenoid cystic carcinoma Report Key Insights

1. Adenoid cystic carcinoma Patient Population

2. Adenoid cystic carcinoma Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Adenoid cystic carcinoma Market

4. Adenoid cystic carcinoma Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Adenoid cystic carcinoma Market Opportunities

6. Adenoid cystic carcinoma Therapeutic Approaches

7. Adenoid cystic carcinoma Pipeline Analysis

8. Adenoid cystic carcinoma Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Adenoid cystic carcinoma Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Adenoid cystic carcinoma Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Adenoid cystic carcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

5. Adenoid cystic carcinoma Disease Background and Overview

6. Adenoid cystic carcinoma Patient Journey

7. Adenoid cystic carcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Adenoid cystic carcinoma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Adenoid cystic carcinoma Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Adenoid cystic carcinoma Treatment

11. Adenoid cystic carcinoma Marketed Products

12. Adenoid cystic carcinoma Emerging Therapies

13. Adenoid cystic carcinoma Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Adenoid cystic carcinoma Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Adenoid cystic carcinoma Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Adenoid cystic carcinoma Market

18. Adenoid cystic carcinoma Market Drivers

19. Adenoid cystic carcinoma Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Life Science market research and business consulting company recognized for its off-the-shelf syndicated market research reports and customized solutions to firms in the healthcare sector.