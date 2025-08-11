Water Warts Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Emerging Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Novan, Veloce Biopharma, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Santalis Healthcare

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Water warts Pipeline Analysis"The report covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products.

DelveInsight's analysis indicates that the Water Warts pipeline features over ten key companies actively working on the development of more than ten treatment therapies for the condition.

Water warts Overview:

Water warts, medically referred to as molluscum contagiosum, are a common viral skin infection caused by the molluscum contagiosum virus (MCV), a member of the poxvirus family. They typically present as small, smooth, firm, dome-shaped papules with a central dimple (umbilication) and may appear flesh-colored, white, or pink.

The condition spreads through direct skin-to-skin contact or indirectly via contaminated objects such as towels or gym equipment. It is more frequently seen in children, individuals with weakened immune systems, and those living in warm, humid environments. In children, lesions often appear on the face, trunk, arms, and legs, while in adults, they are commonly found in the genital area, abdomen, and inner thighs. Although usually painless, water warts can sometimes cause itching, redness, or mild inflammation.

Diagnosis is generally clinical, based on the distinctive appearance of the lesions, and rarely requires laboratory testing. While molluscum contagiosum is self-limiting and may resolve within 6–12 months in healthy individuals, treatment is often pursued to prevent spread and scarring. Management options include topical agents such as retinoids, salicylic acid, potassium hydroxide, and imiquimod, as well as procedural interventions like cryotherapy, curettage, or laser therapy. The prognosis is favorable in most cases, though the condition can be more persistent in immunocompromised patients.

"Water warts Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Water warts Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Water warts Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Water Warts pipeline report highlights a dynamic landscape, with over 10 active companies engaged in developing more than 10 treatment candidates for the condition.

Leading players such as Novan, Veloce Biopharma, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Santalis Healthcare, and others are advancing innovative therapies aimed at enhancing the current treatment options.

Notable pipeline candidates include SB 206 (Berdazimer Sodium) and VBP-245 (Povidone Iodine Topical), among others, which are progressing through various stages of clinical development. A significant milestone was reached on January 5, 2024, when the FDA approved Zelsuvmi for treating water warts in both adults and children aged 1 year and older. Zelsuvmi is the first topical prescription treatment that can be applied by patients, parents, or caregivers at home, without requiring a clinical setting. Its approval was supported by results from the Phase 3 B-SIMPLE4 trial, where 32.4% of patients using berdazimer gel achieved complete clearance of lesions within 12 weeks, compared to 19.7% in the placebo group. The most frequently reported side effects were mild to moderate application site pain and erythema.

Water warts Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Water warts Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Water warts treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Water warts market.

Water warts Emerging Drugs



SB 206 (Berdazimer Sodium): Novan Inc VBP-245 (Povidone Iodine Topical): Veloce Biopharma

Water warts Companies

Over 10 key companies are actively developing therapies for Water Warts, with Novan Inc. leading the field with a drug candidate currently in the most advanced stage-Phase III clinical trials.

DelveInsight's report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Water warts pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Water warts Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Water warts Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Water warts Assessment by Product Type

. Water warts By Stage

. Water warts Assessment by Route of Administration

. Water warts Assessment by Molecule Type

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Water warts Current Treatment Patterns

4. Water warts - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Water warts Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Water warts Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Water warts Discontinued Products

13. Water warts Product Profiles

14. Water warts Key Companies

15. Water warts Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Water warts Unmet Needs

18. Water warts Future Perspectives

19. Water warts Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.