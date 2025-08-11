Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline United Biopharma, Teva Pharmaceuticals Development, Inc., Amgen, Novartis P

MENAFN - GetNews)



DelveInsight reports that over 20 key companies are actively engaged in developing more than 20 therapies for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Overview:

Urticaria, commonly referred to as hives, wheals, or nettle rash, presents as itchy, red, swollen welts on the skin. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) is defined as hives lasting for six weeks or longer and appearing on most days, often accompanied by angioedema. These symptoms can occur anywhere on the body and are generally widespread.

Diagnosis is typically based on a history of daily or recurring wheals that resolve within 24 hours but persist over a period exceeding six weeks, with no identifiable physical triggers. According to international guidelines, diagnostic testing should be limited to a differential blood count, erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), and C-reactive protein (CRP) to exclude other conditions.

Treatment options for CSU primarily include antihistamines, omalizumab, cyclosporine, and low-dose corticosteroids.

DelveInsight's report on the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) pipeline highlights a strong competitive landscape, with over 20 active companies engaged in developing more than 20 therapies for CSU treatment.

Key players in this space include United BioPharma, Teva Pharmaceuticals Development, Inc., Amgen, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Allakos Inc., Sanofi, Celltrion, Celldex Therapeutics, MICROBIO GROUP, Escient Pharmaceuticals, Jasper Therapeutics, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, ValenzaBio, Carna Biosciences, Servier, and others. These companies are advancing various drug candidates to enhance the current treatment options for CSU.

Notable therapies in the pipeline include Dupilumab, Tezepelumab, Barzolvolimab, and others, currently at different stages of development.

In February 2025, Allakos announced the termination of its AK006 program for chronic hives after a 14-week trial with 34 patients failed to show meaningful improvement over placebo. This outcome prompted the company to lay off about 75% of its workforce and consider strategic options, including mergers or partnerships. In November 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the resubmission of the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Dupixent (dupilumab) for treating adults and adolescents aged 12 and older with CSU inadequately controlled by H1 antihistamines. The submission was backed by positive results from the LIBERTY-CUPID Phase 3 program, particularly Study C, which demonstrated significant reductions in itch and hive severity from baseline. The FDA's target action date for the application is April 18, 2025.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Analysis

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Emerging Drugs



Dupilumab: Sanofi

Tezepelumab: Amgen Barzolvolimab: Celldex Therapeutics

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Companies

Over 20 major companies are actively working on therapies for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, with Sanofi leading the field, having a drug candidate in the most advanced stage-currently in the preregistration phase.

