Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Market Poised For Significant Growth By 2034, Driven By Breakthrough FDA Approvals And Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs Delveinsight

The Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer market is projected to experience substantial growth during the 2024-2034 forecast period, driven by increasing disease prevalence, enhanced diagnostic capabilities, and the introduction of innovative treatment options. This growth trajectory reflects the expanding Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer patient pool and the robust development pipeline aimed at addressing significant unmet needs in this therapeutic area.

The Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer epidemiology landscape reveals that around 3.6 million cases of BCC and 2 million cases of SCC are diagnosed annually in the US . Moreover, the incidence of BCC was nearly equal between men and women, whereas SCC showed a slightly higher prevalence in women compared to men, suggesting a potential gender difference in the distribution of these skin cancers.

The report provides historical as well as forecasted Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer epidemiology segmented as Total Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer prevalent cases, Total diagnosed prevalent cases of Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer, Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer, Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer, Region-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer, and Treatable cases of Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer in the 7MM.

The report also discusses the current and emerging treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer . The treatment market continues to evolve beyond conventional surgical approaches, which remain primary interventions. Current treatment options include topical therapies like imiquimod and 5-fluorouracil, photodynamic therapy, radiotherapy, and electrochemotherapy for certain cases. For advanced or metastatic disease, systemic chemotherapy utilizing drugs such as cisplatin and paclitaxel may be employed, with immunotherapy agents increasingly demonstrating efficacy in this patient population.

The current Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer treatment market features several established therapies that have reshaped patient care. VISMODEGIB (Erivedge), developed by Genentech, stands as the first FDA-approved pharmacologic agent targeting the Hedgehog signaling pathway for basal cell carcinoma patients who aren't candidates for surgery or radiation. Complementing this approach, Sanofi's LIBTAYO (cemiplimab-rwlc) gained FDA approval in September 2021 as the first immunotherapy for advanced basal cell carcinoma previously treated with a hedgehog pathway inhibitor.

The Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer therapeutics market also includes ODOMZO (Sun Pharma) and KEYTRUDA (Merck & Co), among others. KEYTRUDA (Merck & Co) received FDA approval for patients with recurrent or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma not amenable to surgery or radiation .

Additionally, AiViva BioPharma's AIV001 recently received FDA clearance in December 2024 for intradermal injection testing facial skin for nonmelanoma skin cancer, specifically basal cell carcinoma. Another investigational drug, RP1 (Replimune Group), received the FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation in November 2024.

Among the most promising emerging therapies, Sirnaomics' STP705 represents an innovative siRNA therapeutic leveraging proprietary dual-targeted inhibitory properties. Currently in Phase II trials for both basal cell carcinoma and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, this therapy exemplifies the scientific advancement characterizing the Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer drug market.

The Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer pipeline features several novel therapeutic approaches poised to impact the treatment paradigm significantly. Leading Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer companies actively advancing research include Sensus Healthcare, DUSA Pharmaceuticals Inc., Skin Analytics Limited, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sirnaomics, AiViva BioPharma, and Exicure, among others. These industry leaders are driving innovation across the Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer treatment landscape, with several promising candidates progressing through clinical development.

Recently, according to the results published in April 2025 , Silmitasertib (Senhwa Biosciences), which is being explored for patients who have relapsed after standard therapies, including hedgehog pathway and PD-1 inhibitors, showed progression-free survival exceeding 21 months in several patients in a Phase 1 dose-expansion trial for advanced BCC. Another study published in January 2025 demonstrated a 97% calculated objective response rate for VP-315 (Verrica Pharmaceuticals) in Part 2 of a Phase 2 study.

Despite the positive growth outlook, the Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer market faces challenges, including side effects for treatments such as radiation therapy and chemotherapy, pricing concerns, a lack of awareness about the disease among patients and healthcare providers, late diagnosis, reimbursement issues, and healthcare specialist shortages. Nevertheless, the forecasted period will likely witness transformative advances as emerging therapies address existing treatment gaps and expand therapeutic options for the substantial Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer patient population.

