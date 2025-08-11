Colorectal Cancer Market Poised For Steady Growth With A CAGR Of 5% Through 2034, Driven By FDA Approvals And Biomarker-Driven Therapies Delveinsight

According to the latest insights from DelveInsight's comprehensive report,”Colorectal Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2034”, the Colorectal Cancer market reached USD 13 billion across the 7MM in 2023, with projections indicating a steady CAGR of approximately 5% through 2034. This growth trajectory is supported by demographic shifts, including an aging population, changing dietary habits, and the introduction of innovative therapies, such as KRAS and HER2 inhibitors, alongside a deeper understanding of tumor biology and biomarker-driven treatment strategies.

The United States continues to dominate the Colorectal Cancer treatment market , accounting for approximately 40% of the total market share among 7MM in 2023. This is due to high adoption rates of premium-priced therapies, robust healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement frameworks.

Download the Colorectal Cancer market report to understand which factors are driving the Colorectal Cancer therapeutic market @ Colorectal Cancer Market Trends .

The report also analyzes historical and projected Colorectal Cancer epidemiology, segmented by total colorectal cancer incident cases, gender-specific cases, age-specific cases, tumor localization-specific cases, stage-specific cases, mutation-specific cases, and the total treated colorectal cancer cases in the 7MM.

Colorectal Cancer remains a significant global health concern, ranking as the third most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide. In 2024, the incident cases of mCRC were approximately 294,500 cases in the 7MM . The Colorectal Cancer epidemiological data reveal that the United States accounted for approximately 30% of the total incident cases among 7MM in 2023.

DelveInsight's analysis further indicates that nearly 40% of the total incident cases of colorectal cancer in the US were classified as metastatic colorectal cancer, highlighting the urgent need for advanced treatment options for patients with late-stage disease. Additionally, age-specific data reveals a pronounced burden among individuals aged 65–84 years, emphasizing the correlation between aging populations and CRC incidence. Stage-specific distribution shows that localized colorectal cancer accounts for the highest proportion of cases, followed by regional, distant, and unknown stages, according to SEER data.

Moreover, the CRC Treatmen t Market Report provides insights into current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and the market share of individual colorectal cancer therapies. The current treatment landscape for colorectal cancer is characterized by a dynamic integration of traditional therapies, targeted treatments, and immunotherapy, reflecting significant advancements in precision oncology and molecular profiling.

Several targeted therapies , such as KRAZATI (Mirati Therapeutics), ENHERTU (AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo), TUKYSA (Genentech/Seagen), KEYTRUDA (Merck), and FRUZAQLA (Takeda), among others, have revolutionized the CRC treatment market. While fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy regimens combined with biological agents like AVASTIN (bevacizumab) or ERBITUX (cetuximab) have long been standard options, there has been a recent shift toward biomarker-driven therapies targeting specific genetic alterations, such as KRAS, BRAF, and HER2 mutations.

Discover evolving trends in the Colorectal Cancer treatment landscape @ Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market .

Recently, in January 2025, the FDA approved sotorasib (Amgen) in combination with panitumumab for KRAS G12C-mutated colorectal cancer . In December 2024, the FDA granted accelerated approval to BRAFTOVI (Pfizer) in combination with cetuximab and mFOLFOX6 for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer with a BRAF mutation. Pfizer is currently seeking full approval based on the Phase III BREAKWATER Trial.

DelveInsight's analysis also indicates that the CRC therapeutic pipeline is rapidly evolving, driven by precision oncology and advancements in immunotherapy. Notable candidates, among others, include Divarasib (Roche/Genentech), GFH925 (GenFleet Therapeutics), D-1553 (InventisBio), Autogene cevumeran (BioNTech/Genentech), Onvansertib (Cardiff Oncology) and Telisotuzumab adizutecan (AbbVie), which targets the c-Met protein expressed in CRC cells along with a chemotherapy payload, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that kills cancer cells.

Recently, a phase 1 trial involving the immunotherapy drugs botensilimab and balstilimab has demonstrated remarkable promise for patients with microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer (MSS mCRC), the most common form of colorectal cancer.

Another significant immunotherapy breakthrough involves JEMPERLI (GSK), which received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for locally advanced mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR)/microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) rectal cancer in December 2024.

Unlock which Colorectal Cancer drug is expected to capture the largest market share in 7MM by 2032. Visit the Colorectal Cancer Market Insights .

As the Colorectal Cancer market continues to evolve, key trends include the rise of targeted therapies, particularly KRAS inhibitors for specific mutations, advancements in immunotherapy, and an increased focus on personalized medicine approaches that tailor treatments to individual patient profiles. The role of early detection methods in shifting treatment paradigms and improving outcomes remains central to addressing this significant public health challenge.

Table of Contents