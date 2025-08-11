MENAFN - GetNews) "ZhSunyco® stands out among electronic shelf labels manufacturers with cutting-edge solutions, seamless POS integration, and global service for retail environments."ZhSunyco® stands out among electronic shelf labels manufacturers with cutting-edge solutions, seamless POS integration, and global service for retail environments.

Recommendation: ☆☆☆☆☆

To B or C: B2B

Main Markets: Global

Main Products: Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), E-Ink Displays, and LCD Displays

Top Electronic Shelf Labels Manufacturers: Why ZhSunyco® Stands Out

ZhSunyco® has emerged as one of the most trusted electronic shelf labels manufacturers worldwide. Founded in 2016 and backed by over 12 years of R&D experience in digital display technology, the company is dedicated to transforming physical stores into intelligent digital assets. Specializing in retail IoT, ZhSunyco® offers end-to-end electronic shelf label (ESL) solutions with full hardware and software integration.

Their client base spans over 180 countries and includes more than 35,000 supermarkets as of 2024. From supermarkets and pharmacies to warehouses and intelligent healthcare settings, ZhSunyco® has tailored its offerings to meet the varied needs of modern retail. By combining digital innovation with industry insight, the company has positioned itself as a strategic partner in retail digital transformation.

Powerful Supply Chain and Global Service Network

ZhSunyco® has developed a supply chain infrastructure that is fast, scalable, and truly global, giving it a distinct edge among electronic shelf labels manufacturers. This strength allows the company to respond quickly to shifting market needs while maintaining consistent fulfillment across international markets.

At the core of this capability is its 20,000 m2 modern production facility, equipped with 12 high-efficiency manufacturing lines. This facility supports a yearly production capacity of 6 million ESL units, a scale rarely matched in the industry. In 2024, the company achieved $150 million in ESL product sales, demonstrating both strong demand and proven ability to deliver at volume.

But scale is only one part of the equation-speed is where ZhSunyco® excels. With rapid-response production workflows, the company can ship custom samples in as little as 3–5 days and fulfill bulk orders within 7 days. For clients with urgent deployment needs, expedited orders can also be processed in 3–5 days, enabling retailers to adapt faster in competitive environments.

To ensure delivery speed and reliability across borders, ZhSunyco® has partnered with top-tier logistics providers, including DHL, UPS, and FedEx. These partnerships enable real-time tracking, flexible shipping options, and lower transportation risk. Every unit is packaged using professional-grade protective materials, such as pearl cotton and reinforced crates, to minimize damage during international transit.

In terms of service reach, ZhSunyco® supports clients in over 180 countries and regions, providing localized support through multilingual teams and remote service capabilities. Whether the customer is a supermarket chain in Western Europe or a logistics center in Southeast Asia, the company ensures prompt pre-sale consultation, installation assistance, and after-sales responsiveness, eliminating geographical barriers to service.

High-Performance ESLs Designed for Retail Environments

ZhSunyco® stands at the forefront of ESL innovation, offering advanced solutions designed to meet the dynamic demands of modern retail. With a focus on enhancing visual communication and operational flexibility, ZhSunyco® continues to redefine the capabilities of Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs).

Multi-Protocol Wireless Support

ZhSunyco® ESLs support various wireless communication protocols, including 2.4GHz, 433MHz, NFC, BLE, and Wi-Fi. This extensive compatibility ensures smooth integration with different retail systems, enabling real-time data synchronization and seamless communication with existing store management platforms. Retailers can implement ZhSunyco® ESLs into diverse store setups with minimal configuration, allowing for optimal operational flexibility.

Four-Color Display Technology

In 2024, ZhSunyco® introduced the industry's first four-color ESL, featuring red, white, yellow, and black. This technology enables more dynamic, eye-catching product displays and enhances shelf-level merchandising. Retailers can now present a wider range of promotional content, pricing updates, and product details, making their product offerings more engaging and visually appealing to customers.

Ultra-Low Power Consumption

ZhSunyco® ESLs use E-ink technology, which provides ultra-low power consumption through bistable displays. These labels maintain content without a constant power supply, drastically extending battery life. This innovation not only reduces the frequency of battery replacements but also ensures long-term cost efficiency in retail environments where operational uptime is critical.

Wide Viewing Angles and High Visibility

Designed with wide viewing angles and high contrast, ZhSunyco® ESLs offer excellent readability even in challenging lighting conditions, such as direct sunlight or harsh artificial lighting. This ensures that pricing and promotional information remains legible and accessible at all times, which is crucial for providing a smooth shopping experience in busy retail spaces.

Tailored Customization Options

ZhSunyco® offers highly flexible ESL solutions that can be tailored to fit the specific needs of retailers. Customization options include adjustments to size, shape, color, communication protocol, mounting style, and branding elements like logos and startup screens. This level of personalization makes ZhSunyco® the ideal partner for retailers with niche requirements or evolving operational needs, allowing them to maintain a competitive edge in their market.

Advanced Manufacturing Process and Quality Assurance

ZhSunyco® employs an advanced manufacturing process designed to ensure top-quality electronic shelf labels (ESLs). At the heart of their production is automated SMT (Surface-Mount Technology), which ensures precise circuit assembly and high efficiency. Coupled with advanced PCB calibration, this approach guarantees a high level of accuracy and consistency across all units produced, no matter the volume. This combination of automation and precision allows for fast, scalable production while maintaining the integrity of each individual unit.

To maintain the highest performance standards, ZhSunyco® applies a stringent quality control process across 11 critical inspection steps. These steps include electron microscope analysis for detecting microscopic defects, full-unit functionality testing, and stress testing to simulate real-world usage. By implementing such thorough quality assurance protocols, ZhSunyco® ensures that each ESL meets the company's performance and reliability standards, even under the demanding conditions of 24/7 retail operations.

In addition to this, ZhSunyco® ESLs are designed for long-term durability. With extended battery life and minimal maintenance, they are built to withstand the rigors of commercial settings for years, offering an ideal solution for retailers seeking cost-effective, dependable technology. This rigorous manufacturing process, combined with extensive quality testing, ensures that ZhSunyco® ESLs provide retailers with a sustainable, high-performance product that supports efficient, digitalized store management.

Seamless Integration with POS and IoT Solutions

In today's fast-paced retail environment, seamless integration between various systems is crucial for operational efficiency. ZhSunyco® excels in providing ESL solutions that are specifically designed to integrate smoothly with existing Point of Sale (POS) and Internet of Things (IoT) systems, optimizing the overall retail experience.

Real-Time Data Synchronization

ZhSunyco® ESL solutions are designed to seamlessly synchronize with existing Point of Sale (POS) systems, using the MQTT protocol for real-time data exchange. This integration ensures that dynamic pricing, inventory updates, and promotional offers are reflected instantly across all ESL displays, making operations more efficient and aligned with digital systems.

AI-Enhanced Pricing & Customer Engagement

ZhSunyco® further optimizes retail environments by leveraging AI and real-time CCTV analytics. This technology analyzes customer behavior and store traffic patterns to adjust pricing and promotions dynamically, enhancing customer engagement and boosting sales. Retailers can instantly adapt to market trends and customer preferences, ensuring a personalized and responsive shopping experience.

QR Code Integration

Integrating QR codes into ESLs allows ZhSunyco® to bridge the gap between online and offline retail experiences. Customers can scan these codes to access additional product details, special offers, or even make mobile-based purchases. This functionality encourages more in-store interaction, driving higher engagement levels and giving customers a seamless way to explore both digital and physical retail environments.

Flexible Software Licensing

ZhSunyco® offers a highly customer-friendly software licensing model, with a one-time payment for lifetime updates. This eliminates recurring costs and ensures that retailers always have access to the latest software features. The software can also be deployed on-premise, offering greater security and control over the system, making it an ideal solution for retailers seeking a cost-effective and reliable ESL integration.

Partner with ZhSunyco® for Business Success

Partnering with ZhSunyco® means aligning with a proven leader in the ESL and smart retail solutions market. With over 12 years of industry experience, 142 utility model patents, and 11 invention patents, the company demonstrates a strong commitment to innovation and technological advancement. Certified with ISO9001 and ISO14001, it adheres to the highest global standards for quality and environmental responsibility. For retailers aiming to streamline operations and enhance the in-store experience, ZhSunyco® offers innovative, customizable ESL solutions with seamless POS integration. Make the smart choice and move forward with a partner that combines manufacturing strength, digital expertise, and a global support network. Learn more at .