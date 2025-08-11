Massage Therapists Ditch Traditional Spas For Freedom And Higher Earnings

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Logo"UK massage therapists are leaving traditional spas behind for Massages Me, a wellness marketplace offering £50 - £80/hour earnings, flexible schedules, and global opportunities for independent professionals.

The wellness industry in the UK is experiencing a quiet revolution. Massage therapists, once confined to traditional spas and restricted pay scales, are embracing a new era of independence, flexibility, and significantly higher earnings - thanks to Massages Me, the innovative wellness marketplace redefining how professionals connect with clients.

For years, massage therapists in London could expect to earn just £12 - £18 per hour working in a spa setting, with rigid schedules and limited career growth. Today, through Massages Me, those same professionals are earning between £50 - £80 per hour, providing mobile massage services directly to clients in their homes, hotels, or workplaces.

From London to the World

Following its remarkable success in the UK, Massages Me has announced its global expansion via , opening up opportunities for massage therapists in major cities worldwide, including Sydney, New York, Dubai, and Dublin.

The platform offers a gig economy model tailored for wellness entrepreneurs:



Set your own rates

Control your schedule

Retain 85–90% of your earnings Deliver services on your terms



Part-time therapists on the platform typically earn £500 - £800 per month, while full-time practitioners achieve impressive annual incomes of £40,000 - 60,000+.

A Shift Towards Spa Alternatives

The traditional spa model, while offering a steady stream of clients, often leaves therapists with limited autonomy and modest earnings. By contrast, Massages Me empowers self-employed therapists to build their personal brand, expand their client base, and enjoy the lifestyle benefits of work flexibility.

Clients, too, benefit from this model, enjoying convenient, personalised treatments at home or on the go - ideal for busy urban lifestyles.

The Future of the Wellness Workforce

The success of Massages Me in London has set the stage for a broader transformation of the wellness workforce. With the platform's international rollout, thousands of therapists worldwide now have the tools to become independent wellness professionals, free from the constraints of traditional employment.

“Therapists are realising they don't have to settle for low spa wages and long shifts,” said a Massages Me spokesperson.“We give them the freedom to work when, where, and how they want - while keeping the majority of their earnings.”

Join the Movement

Massage therapists interested in joining Massages Me can sign up through the platform's official websites:



UK :

Global :



With wellness demand rising worldwide, now is the perfect time for therapists to take control of their careers, enhance their income, and embrace the freedom of self-employment.

About Massages Me:

Founded in the United Kingdom, Massages Me is a leading wellness platform connecting clients with qualified massage therapists for mobile massage services at home, in hotels, or workplaces. Designed to support self-employed therapists, the platform enables professionals to set their own rates, manage their schedules, and retain up to 90% of their earnings. With a strong presence in London and rapid expansion into major global cities, Massages Me is empowering the next generation of wellness entrepreneurs to build thriving independent businesses.

