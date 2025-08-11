Cedar City, UT - Selling a home just became more efficient for Cedar City residents as Matt Bagley, recognized by many as a top real estate listing agent in Cedar City, UT introduces cutting-edge Matterport 3D virtual tour technology to the local real estate market. This innovation allows potential buyers to explore properties room by room before scheduling in-person viewings.

"Today's buyers want to maximize their time and only visit homes that truly meet their needs," said Bagley. "With these immersive virtual tours, sellers save countless hours preparing for showings that might not lead anywhere, and buyers can confidently narrow their options before leaving their current home."

The real estate selling agent in Cedar City, UT has built his business on adapting to market changes since launching his career in 2005. This latest service enhancement reflects his commitment to leveraging technology that benefits both buyers and sellers in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

As a Realtor agent in Cedar City, UT , Bagley has observed significant shifts in seasonal buying patterns that influence when and how properties are marketed. "From April through September, our market typically reaches peak activity," Bagley explained. "However, serious buyers relocating for employment often make quick decisions during the traditionally slower period between Thanksgiving and January."

As a Realtor, Matt Bagley has witnessed dramatic changes in the local housing landscape, particularly noting the explosion in luxury home sales. "We've seen a 719% increase in homes selling above $500,000 between 2019 and 2024, jumping from just 21 properties to 172 in that price range," Bagley noted. This shift has coincided with pandemic-driven migration patterns that brought remote workers and early retirees to Cedar City.

While celebrating this growth, the Cedar City, UT Realtor remains focused on addressing challenges facing long-time residents who increasingly find themselves priced out of their hometown market. "The surge in high-end sales has created ripple effects throughout our housing ecosystem, driving up demand for more affordable options like townhomes in the $300,000-$400,000 range," added Bagley.

Homeowners interested in leveraging 3D virtual tour technology for their property sale or buyers looking to explore Cedar City homes remotely can contact Matt Bagley or visit for more information.