NYC real estate attorney Natalia Sishodia ( ) has introduced a Home Buyer's Closing Costs Calculator through Sishodia PLLC to help streamline the financial planning process for prospective property buyers in New York City. Understanding the financial obligations tied to real estate transactions is a critical step for any buyer, and this new tool offers a clear estimate of expected closing costs.

The calculator is designed to reflect the unique structure of property purchases in New York City, where closing costs can vary widely based on property type and financing arrangements. NYC real estate attorney Natalia Sishodia created the tool to help buyers identify costs such as title insurance, mortgage recording tax, and legal fees early in the transaction process. By offering this service, Sishodia PLLC reinforces its commitment to transparency in NYC real estate transactions.

Buyers using the calculator can better prepare for the additional 1.5% to 6% in closing costs that typically accompany a real estate purchase in New York City. NYC real estate attorney Natalia Sishodia outlines a comprehensive list of potential fees, including the mansion tax, lender application fees, appraisal charges, and co-op board-related expenses.“Our NYC home buyer's closing cost calculator can help you get an idea of what to expect throughout the transaction,” says the article, emphasizing the importance of informed decision-making in the home buying process.

The breakdown provided by the calculator includes numerous costs, such as deed filing fees, lien search charges, survey costs, and escrow requirements. For co-op buyers, additional costs like board application and move-in fees may apply. Buyers of new developments may face both NYC and New York State transfer taxes. These details, organized and presented in the calculator, give potential homeowners in NYC a realistic financial picture before making a commitment.

NYC real estate attorney Natalia Sishodia leads Sishodia PLLC with a focus on efficiency, precision, and client education. Known for handling transactions for high-net-worth individuals, international investors, and celebrities, Natalia Sishodia applies an approach grounded in clarity and careful planning. Clients value direct access to a professional who is able to interpret complex transactions without overcomplicating the process.

In addition to real estate law, NYC real estate attorney Natalia Sishodia is active in estate planning, elder law, and cross-border taxation. With recognition that includes the Award for Outstanding Achievement in International Law and Avvo's Client's Choice Award, Natalia Sishodia demonstrates a strong commitment to serving individuals and families navigating significant legal and financial decisions. Her work is driven by a desire to help clients protect their investments while planning for the future.

The Home Buyer's Closing Costs Calculator is part of the broader resources offered by Sishodia PLLC to ensure clients make well-informed decisions. The goal is to demystify the financial components of buying property in NYC by laying out real-world numbers in a simple, digestible format. The calculator empowers users to plan with accuracy and avoid unexpected charges that could affect overall affordability.

Property buyers in New York City are encouraged to explore the calculator and then consult directly with NYC real estate attorney Natalia Sishodia to apply the results to their specific transaction. A one-on-one review helps tailor expectations and ensures that each buyer has the information needed to move forward with confidence.

Home buyers looking for guidance on closing costs and other transactional details can visit the Sishodia PLLC website to access the calculator. The tool is available now and serves as a valuable first step in understanding the financial landscape of purchasing a property in New York City.

About Sishodia PLLC:

Sishodia PLLC is a New York City-based law firm led by Natalia Sishodia. The firm provides legal services in residential and commercial real estate transactions, estate planning, elder law, and cross-border tax matters. Serving a wide range of clients including international buyers, families, and public figures, Sishodia PLLC focuses on providing practical legal support and clear financial insights.

