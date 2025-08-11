Philippines: Construction Equipment Sales To Reach 6.94 Thousand Units By 2030 Arizton
The Industry Analysis Report Provides Market Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Competitive Outlook, Market Size, Sales, and Growth Forecast for 2025-2030
According to Arizton latest research report, the Philippines construction equipment market growing at a CAGR of 4.25% during 2024-2030.
Report Scope:
MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2030): 6.94 Thousand Units
MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2024): 5.41 Thousand Units
CAGR- VOLUME (2024-2030): 4.25%
MARKET SIZE- REVENUE (2030): USD 336.1 Million
HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023
BASE YEAR: 2024
FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030
EQUIPMENT TYPE: Earthmoving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, and Other Equipment
END-USERS: Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, and Others
The Philippines Construction Industry Accelerates Shift to Sustainable and Electrified Equipment
The Philippines construction industry is undergoing a transformative shift towards sustainable and electrified solutions, moving away from traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) machinery. This transition is fueled by strong government support and a rising demand for eco-friendly construction projects, positioning the electric construction equipment market for significant growth despite current challenges such as the premium cost of electric machinery.
To align with global net-zero emission targets, leading construction equipment manufacturers are prioritizing lithium-ion battery technology to power electric excavators and other equipment, effectively reducing the carbon footprint across the sector. The Philippine government is actively investing in the expansion of charging infrastructure, further enabling market adoption of electric crawler excavators.
In line with these trends, major industry players like Volvo CE launched the ECR25 electric compact excavator and EC55 electric excavator in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, in 2023. Komatsu is also preparing to introduce electric excavators such as the PC210E-11 and the large mining excavator PC7000-11E to the Southeast Asian market, including the Philippines, in the coming years, reinforcing the country's trajectory toward greener construction practices.
Key Highlights – Philippines Construction Equipment Market
-
Earthmoving equipment holds a large market share, with strong demand driven by government investment in transport infrastructure projects.
Excavators dominate the earthmoving segment, especially medium-sized models used extensively in construction and residential developments.
Material handling ranks second, fueled by port expansions, warehouse growth, and logistics improvements; forklifts and telehandlers lead this segment.
Significant government funding in 2025 targets road, bridge, and highway construction, boosting demand for road construction equipment like rollers.
The construction industry is forecasted to grow over 6.5% (2025–2028), supported by infrastructure projects and a booming residential sector.
Nickel mining expansion and government incentives are positively impacting construction equipment demand in mining.
Challenges include skilled labor shortages and project delays due to funding constraints, potentially affecting new equipment demand.
Philippine Energy Plan 2020-2040 Drives a Hydrogen-Powered Clean Energy Future
The Philippine Energy Plan 2020-2040 highlights hydrogen as a key alternative fuel to diversify the nation's energy mix, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and boost renewable energy integration. The government is actively working to establish clear policies and classifications for hydrogen use, emphasizing its potential as a reliable backup power source in off-grid areas. While challenges remain around cost, efficiency, and infrastructure, especially in coal power applications, renewables and battery storage remain top priorities for cost-effective decarbonization aligned with national targets for 2030 and 2040.
Innovative projects like the Batangas Clean Energy Green Hydrogen Power Plant and collaborations with industry leaders such as HDF Energy are pioneering large-scale green hydrogen adoption, signaling a strong commitment to reduce coal dependency and enhance energy security. Meanwhile, construction equipment manufacturers are embracing green hydrogen technology, exemplified by Caterpillar's 100% green hydrogen fuel-powered machinery, delivering performance comparable to traditional fuels while cutting carbon emissions. Together, these efforts position the Philippines at the forefront of the global clean energy transition.
Philippines Boosts Infrastructure Investment with $26 Billion Drive to Enhance Connectivity and Economic Growth
The Philippines is embarking on one of its most ambitious infrastructures drives yet in 2025, with over $26 billion invested, surpassing 5% of the national GDP, to transform the country's landscape. By unlocking full foreign ownership in key projects and fostering dynamic Public–Private Partnerships valued at $45.6 billion, the government is setting the stage for rapid growth and innovation.
From expanding seamless transportation networks and advancing cutting-edge green infrastructure to boosting nationwide digital connectivity, flagship initiatives like the Metro Manila Subway and New Manila International Airport are reshaping the future. Backed by global partners and focused on sustainability and inclusivity, this infrastructure surge is not only building the country's foundations but also energizing market demand across sectors, including construction equipment, fueling the Philippines' journey toward a smarter, greener future.
Prominent Vendors
-
Caterpillar
Komatsu
Volvo Construction Equipment
Hitachi Construction Machinery
Liebherr
SANY
Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)
JCB
Kobelco
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
Hyundai Construction Equipment
Other Prominent Vendors
-
Kubota
CNH Industrial N.V.
YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd.
Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery (SDLG)
Manitou
SUMITOMO CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.
KATO WORKS CO., LTD.
Terex Corporation
Tadano Ltd.
Bobcat
AIRMAN CORPORATION
Distributor Profiles
-
Maxima Machineries, Inc.
Brighton Machinery Corporation
Topspot Heavy Equipment Inc.
Inframachineries Corporation
Pinnacle Parts Co.
Civic Merchandising, Inc.
Market Segmentation & Forecast
Segmentation by Type
-
Earthmoving Equipment
Excavator
Backhoe Loaders
Wheeled Loaders
Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers, Motor Graders)
Road Construction Equipment
-
Road Rollers
Asphalt Pavers
Material Handling Equipment
-
Crane
Forklift & Telescopic Handlers
Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)
Other Construction Equipment
-
Dumper
Tipper
Concrete Mixer
Concrete Pump Truck
Segmentation by End Users
-
Construction
Mining
Manufacturing
Others (Power Generation, Utilities, Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management)
