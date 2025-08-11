Historic Revival: Principality Of Sabourg Re-Established As Sovereign Religious State In Europe

MENAFN - GetNews) Founded by the Monastic Order of Seborga, the Principality calls on the global community to recognize its renewed sovereignty and centuries-old heritage.

SEBORGA, LIGURIA, ITALY - August 11, 2025 - The international community is being called upon to take note of the reconstitution of the Principality of Sabourg, a religious state formally established on September 29, 2019, by the Monastic Order of Seborga. This historic milestone marks the revival of a centuries-old tradition and the birth of a new sovereign entity within the global landscape.







“It is time for the states of the international community to recognize the Principality of Sabourg,” said Mons. Giovanni Luca, Prince-Abbot.

The Monastic Order of Seborga, a religious congregation, has been officially incorporated into the Monegasque religious body known as the Polish National Catholic Church in Monaco. This union of faith and governance has strengthened the Principality of Sabourg as a religious state, with the Monastic Order serving as its spiritual and moral authority.

The reconstitution of the Principality of Sabourg represents a significant development in both the religious and political spheres. It reflects the enduring power of faith and the determination of the Monastic Order of Seborga to preserve and promote their heritage. The Principality aspires to serve as a model for those seeking to build a society grounded in religious principles.

The Principality of Sabourg and the Monastic Order of Seborga invite the global community to recognize and respect this newly reconstituted state. With its rich history and firm foundation of faith, the Principality is positioned to contribute positively to the world stage.

About the Principality of Sabourg

The Principality of Sabourg is a reconstituted religious state with origins in centuries-old tradition. Established on September 29, 2019, by the Monastic Order of Seborga, it operates as a sovereign entity under religious governance, dedicated to preserving its cultural and spiritual heritage.