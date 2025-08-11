Oats Market To Reach USD 5.80 Billion By 2030, Driven By Health-Oriented Consumers And Online Distribution Trends Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Oats Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Oats Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

Introduction

As per a Mordor Intelligence report the global oats market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 4.23 billion in 2025 to USD 5.80 billion by 2030, exhibiting a healthy CAGR of 6.51 %

The oats market is a growing segment of the global grains industry, driven by increasing consumer demand for nutritious, high-fiber, and versatile food options. Oats are valued for their health benefits, including supporting heart health, aiding digestion, and providing sustained energy, making them a staple in breakfast cereals, snacks, bakery items, and plant-based beverages.

Key Market Trends

Growing Popularity of Gluten-Free Diets – Demand for oats is rising among gluten-sensitive and celiac consumers, supported by regulatory clarity on gluten-free labelling.

Shift Toward Health and Wellness Products – Oats are increasingly promoted for their Fiber, protein, and micronutrient content, driving consumption in breakfast cereals, snacks, and beverages.

Innovation in Oat-Based Product Lines – Manufacturers are introducing oat flour, oat milk, and fortified products to meet evolving consumer preferences.

Expansion of Online Distribution Channels – E-commerce platforms are enabling smaller and niche oat brands to access global consumers more easily.

Strong Growth in Asia-Pacific – Rising middle-class incomes and urban health trends are accelerating oats adoption in emerging economies.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Whole Oats – Unprocessed oats that retain their bran and germ, offering maximum fiber and nutrient content; commonly used in traditional cooking and as an ingredient for further processing.

Oat Groats – The hulled, whole kernels of oats with minimal processing, ideal for slow-cooked cereals and hearty recipes.

Steel-Cut Oats – Oat groats cut into small pieces, giving a coarse texture and nutty flavor; popular for porridge and known for their longer cooking time.

Rolled Oats – Steamed and flattened oats with a soft texture and shorter cooking time; widely used in breakfast cereals, granola bars, and baking.

Oat Flour – Finely milled oats used as a gluten-free baking alternative and as an ingredient in snacks, beverages, and fortified food products.

By Nature

Conventional – Oats produced using standard farming methods, making up the largest share of the market due to cost efficiency and wide distribution.

By Category

Organic – Grown without synthetic chemicals or fertilizers, appealing to health-conscious consumers and those seeking sustainable options.

Raw Oats – Unprocessed oats in their natural form, often bought by food manufacturers or consumers for custom preparation.

Processed Oats – Includes instant, flavored, or pre-cooked oat varieties designed for convenience, extended shelf life, and ready-to-eat applications.

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets – The dominant sales channel, offering a wide range of oat products and brands in one location.

Convenience/Grocery Stores – Smaller outlets catering to quick, local purchases, often stocking popular oat formats.

Online Retail Stores – E-commerce platforms enabling access to a broader range of brands, including niche and specialty oat products.

Other Distribution Channels – Includes health food stores, specialty retailers, and direct-to-consumer sales models.

By Geography

North America – A mature oats market driven by strong consumer preference for healthy breakfast cereals, oat-based snacks, and plant-based beverages, with the United States and Canada leading consumption.

Europe – High adoption of oats due to established consumption in traditional diets and the rising popularity of clean-label, organic, and gluten-free oat products.

Asia Pacific – Rapidly expanding market fueled by growing health awareness, urbanization, and the increasing use of oats in convenience foods and dairy alternatives.

South America – Emerging market with demand supported by rising health-conscious consumer trends and the gradual incorporation of oats into local diets and bakery products.

Major Players

PepsiCo, Inc.

PepsiCo is a global food and beverage powerhouse, headquartered in the United States. In 2001, it acquired The Quaker Oats Company-bringing iconic oat-based products like oatmeal, granola bars, and Aunt Jemima under its umbrella. This acquisition firmly positions PepsiCo as a leading name in the oats segment.

Mars, Incorporated

While Mars is better known for its confectionery brands, the company also holds a presence in the broader food sector. Its inclusion as a leader in the oats market, as mentioned by Mordor Intelligence, suggests participation either through partnerships, ingredients, or related breakfast product lines.

General Mills, Inc.

General Mills is a major U.S.-based food company with a diverse brand portfolio. It produces well-known breakfast cereals, including Cheerios, Oatmeal Crisp, and others. Through its vast distribution and popular cereal brands, the company plays a prominent role in the oats segment.

Nestlé S.A.

Nestlé, the Swiss multinational, is a key player in the global cereal market. Through its joint ventures like Cereal Partners Worldwide, the company distributes oat-containing breakfast cereals across more than 130 countries-strengthening its influence in the oats market.

B&G Foods, Inc.

B&G Foods is a U.S.-based branded foods holding company known for acquiring and managing established but under-leveraged brands. Among its extensive portfolio is the McCann's Steel Cut Irish Oatmeal brand, giving them a notable position in the oat products category

Conclusion

The global oats market is set for steady growth, driven by rising health consciousness, the shift toward nutrient-dense and gluten-free diets, and the expanding variety of oat-based products. While rolled oats and processed formats dominate sales, emerging categories like oat flour and organic oats are gaining traction among health-focused consumers. The rapid rise of online retail channels is helping brands, both established and niche, reach wider audiences, particularly in high-growth regions such as Asia-Pacific.

