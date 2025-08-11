Polyva Leads The Way In Eco-Friendly PVA Film Innovation.

MENAFN - GetNews) In the quest for sustainable packaging solutions, POLYVA is emerging as a leader with its groundbreaking PVA (polyvinyl alcohol) film technology. This water-soluble film dissolves rapidly in water and is completely biodegradable, leaving no microplastics and certified non-toxic. POLYVA's PVA film degrades naturally into CO2 and H2O within 180 days, with ongoing efforts to shorten this cycle to 90 days.







Innovative Production Process

POLYVA employs two main methods for PVA film production: solution casting and extrusion blown film. The solution casting method, enhanced by an intelligent coating system, increases production speed by 60% and reduces energy consumption by 20%. The blown film method, optimized through equipment upgrades, boosts single-machine capacity by 80% while minimizing waste. These innovations ensure efficient and sustainable production.

Sustainable Development Measures

POLYVA's commitment to sustainability is evident in its comprehensive approach. The company has developed six PVA film systems with over 20 grades, all available in plant-derived versions, reducing fossil feedstock by up to 45%. Inside its demonstration plant, closed-loop chillers cut water use by 60%, and waste heat from extrusion lines lowers power demand by 18%. Scrap film is re-granulated on-site, creating a zero-waste loop. POLYVA also sources only FSC-certified kraft backing and GRS-certified recycled cores, ensuring full traceability and transparency.







Cost-Reduction and Market Expansion

Addressing the higher cost of PVA film, POLYVA aims to reduce prices to less than twice that of ordinary PE plastic bags through large-scale production and process optimization. The company is also expanding into high-end markets like medical and new energy sectors, increasing the proportion of degradable packaging from 15% to 30%.

Future Outlook

POLYVA is committed to greening the entire industry chain and expanding globally. It promotes 100% bio-based substitution of PVA resin and aims to reduce carbon emissions by 40% compared to 2025 through photovoltaic-driven clean production. Leveraging the“Belt and Road” policy, POLYVA plans to export to Southeast Asia and Europe. By establishing industry standards, POLYVA is driving the shift from policy-driven to market-driven solutions, aiming for large-scale substitution of traditional plastics.







POLYVA's eco-friendly PVA film is a beacon of hope in the fight against plastic pollution, setting a new standard for sustainable packaging.