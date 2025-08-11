Bex Lindsey To Release New Version Of Anthemic Single“One Moment At A Time” On August 29Th, 2025

Leading Single from Upcoming Album“The Process” Honors Suicide Prevention Month....

In a deeply personal and ever-evolving musical tradition, Bex Lindsey is set to release a powerful new version of her signature anthem“One Moment at a Time” on August 29th, in honor of National Suicide Prevention Month. Formerly known as“Worth the Fight” and originally featuring hip-hop legend DMC, the song has been reimagined each year with a new ensemble of artists-each lending their voice to its vital message of survival, resilience, and hope.

This year's rendition brings together an impassioned lineup of collaborators: Justin Scheidling, Jimmy Vollert, Lawrence Worrell, with production support from Matt Slider and Donnie Klang. The single is composed and executive produced by Bex Lindsey, co-written with Lawrence Worrell, and serves as the leading track from her upcoming album The Process, set for release on October 10th.







Haunting yet uplifting,“One Moment at a Time” has become a living, breathing tribute to those who fight silently, and a beacon for those who feel unseen. With a new vocal arrangement and emotionally resonant instrumentation, this version draws its strength from collective artistry and shared purpose. It is not just a song-it is a lifeline.

Bex Lindsey's vision has always extended beyond music and into advocacy. By bringing in new collaborators each year, she amplifies not only the message but the community behind it. This year's ensemble reaffirms the song's mission: to remind those struggling that their story is still being written, one moment at a time.

This re-release is accompanied by striking cover art and will be available on all major streaming platforms.

ABOUT BEX LINDSEY

Bex Lindsey is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer known for her emotionally charged music and her commitment to mental health advocacy. With each project, she continues to bridge the gap between art and impact-most recently through her upcoming album The Process, a raw, genre-blending journey through healing and self-discovery.

Join the movement. Hear the message. Live one moment at a time.

