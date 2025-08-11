ELFI Signs Management Deal With Strategist Dan Kennedy
New York, NY - ELFI, the NYC-based multidisciplinary artist known for her work as a singer, songwriter, painter, and founder of the luxury wig line Elina Ross Studio, has officially signed a strategic management deal with renowned marketing authority Dan Kennedy.
Kennedy-celebrated for shaping high-impact brands across the entrepreneurial and creative spaces-will now advise ELFI on brand positioning, audience growth strategy, and cross-platform expansion. The move marks one of Kennedy's rare direct forays into artist management.
In addition to painting on canvas, ELFI is known for“painting hair” through her bespoke wig designs at Elina Ross Studio, where custom-made pieces-crafted for touring musicians, high-profile events, and editorial shoots-often sell for thousands and are booked months in advance.
“I'm merging my creative expression with strategic business muscle,” ELFI says.“This partnership isn't just about marketing, it's about transforming my artistry into an experience that transcends medium.”
With new music, gallery exhibitions, and luxury wig drops on the horizon, this collaboration positions ELFI at the intersection of culture, art, and commerce-a rising force in New York's creative elite.
