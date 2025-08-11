HGH Mechanical Honored As Baltimore's Best HVAC Contractor In Baltimore Magazine's 2025 50Th Anniversary Issue

Edgewood, MD - HGH Mechanical, Inc., the locally owned Edgewood HVAC contractor serving the Baltimore and Harford County region, announces that it has been named Baltimore Magazine's“Baltimore's Best HVAC Company” for 2025 - a prestigious honor featured in the magazine's 50th Anniversary issue , now on newsstands. This is their 2nd time receiving the award, which cements HGH Mechanical's legacy of excellence, innovative service, and community commitment.

Founded in 1993 by partners Jim and Phil Hobbs and Manny Gomes, today HGH's 12 service trucks deliver residential and light commercial installations, maintenance, and repairs throughout Harford, and Baltimore counties. With over 800 five‐star reviews and thousands of happy customers, HGH Mechanical has built a reputation for quality, trust, and integrity. And with more than 33 years of industry know‐how-HGH Mechanical embodies a heritage of customer‐first service that resonates deeply with its community.

Being named the top HVAC provider by Baltimore Magazine in its Golden Anniversary edition (on newsstands July 2025) highlights HGH Mechanical's consistency in delivering award‐worthy performance year after year.

“We're absolutely honored to receive this recognition in the magazine's 50th‐anniversary issue,” said co-owner Jim Hobbs.“Being celebrated as Baltimore's best HVAC company speaks to the passion and dedication of our team-and the trust our community places in us every day.”

Additionally, HGH Mechanical has been recognized by being:



7-time Angi's List 'Super Service Award' Winners

Featured on WMAR Channel 2 News for Giving Back to the Community PurpleFridays Ravens 'Guess the Winning Score' $500 Cash Prize Sponsors

For more information or an interesting interview, call HGH Mechanical at 410-679-3794