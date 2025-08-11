Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italian PM Expresses Deep Concern Over Israel's Plan For Gaza


2025-08-11 07:13:25
Amman, Aug 11 (Petra) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Monday voiced "great concern" over Israel's plan to take control of Gaza City, describing the humanitarian situation in the besieged and devastated enclave as "unjustified and unacceptable."
According to her office, Meloni, in a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, expressed serious worries about recent Israeli decisions that appear likely to lead to a new military escalation. She stressed the urgent need for an immediate halt to military operations to allow continued delivery of humanitarian aid to the desperate civilian population.

