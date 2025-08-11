403
UN Chief Condemns Killing Of Six Palestinian Journalists In Gaza Airstrike
New York, Aug 11 (Petra) – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the killing of six Palestinian journalists in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Sunday.
In a statement issued on his behalf, Guterres called for an independent and impartial investigation into the recent killings. He stressed the importance of respecting and protecting journalists and media workers, allowing them to carry out their work freely without fear or harassment.
