Meeting In Alaska Could Humiliate US - Political Scientist

"For a few weeks the Trump apologists tried to convince us that this time Trump would stand up to Putin. I do not expect that to happen in this meeting," Mitchell said.

He stressed that every time Trump and Putin have met, Trump "has humiliated himself and our country," adding that this will likely happen again.

Trump says he will try to return part of Ukraine's territories

The expert said he did not know what will happen exactly in this meeting, but added that "Trump is already talking about exchanging land between Russia and Ukraine and other settlements that would amount to at least a partial Russian victory."

"Like many Americans, I support Ukraine in its ongoing effort to defend itself against Russian aggression. It is unfortunate that our President does not share that view," Mitchell added.

Trump intends to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15.

Photo: Lincoln Mitchell / Facebook