Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Yermak, Rubio Discuss Paths To Just Peace In Ukraine


2025-08-11 07:12:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yermak reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

"I spoke with U.S. Secretary of State and Acting U.S. National Security Advisor Marco Rubio. I informed him about active communication with our partners, in particular during my meeting with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance. We coordinated positions ahead of important diplomatic steps planned for this week," the post reads.

For Ukraine, the priority is a just and lasting peace, which requires an unconditional ceasefire as a prerequisite for substantive negotiations, as well as increased pressure on Russia to take real steps in this direction, Yermak said.

Yermak also thanked U.S. President Donald Trump, Rubio, and U.S. presidential envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg for their desire to end Russia's war against Ukraine and achieve a just peace.

Trump intends to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

MENAFN11082025000193011044ID1109914511

