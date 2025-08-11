Novra Announces Partial Closing And Third Extension Of SNAPS Convertible Loan Agreement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - Novra Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NVI) ("Novra") is issuing this notice to announce the partial closing and a further extension to its binding Convertible Loan Agreement with SNAPS Holding Company ("SNAPS"), which was initially announced on September 10, 2024 and subsequently extended.

As disclosed in previous statements, under this agreement SNAPS will provide US $9 million (CA $12.3 million) for a term of two years with interest at 1% per annum and the first US $500 thousand was received by Novra in June. This loan can be converted into Novra common shares by either SNAPS or Novra at any time during the term at CA $0.34 per share. Novra has received TSXV approval for this US $500 thousand tranche of the loan and up to 2,002,944 shares could be issued if the full amount is eventually converted.

The closing date for the remaining US $8.5 million under this loan agreement with SNAPS has now been extended to be on or before December 15, 2025. The closing for future tranches of the loan will require TSXV approval, including specific approval of the share pricing at the time of that closing, and shareholder approval may also be required.

Although SNAPS has demonstrated its strong commitment to the Convertible Loan Agreement by providing a first tranche of funds, the additional funds that were anticipated in June and July have not yet been received. The company cautions investors to refrain from placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements regarding this transaction. Novra can provide no assurance that the Convertible Loan Agreement will be completed in its entirety as proposed.

Novra's Directors were re-elected for the ensuing year by shareholders at the company's most recent Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on June 27, 2025. This AGM did not result in any material changes. As insiders, Novra's Directors and Officers are currently subject to a trading blackout and this will continue for an additional one-week period after an update announcing an end to the blackout, or an announcement that the Loan has closed in full, is released.

About Novra Technologies Inc.:

Novra (TSXV: NVI) (OTCQB: NVRVF) is an international technology provider of products, systems and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content. The Novra Group of companies includes Novra Technologies Inc, International Datacasting Corporation, and Wegener Corporation. The companies in the group are known for a strong focus on applications, including: broadcast video and radio, digital cinema, digital signage, and highly reliable data communications.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, concerning but not limited to: pending closing of this transaction, required TSX Venture Exchange approval of this transaction, Shareholder approval of this transaction, and anticipated developments in our operations in future periods . Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "outlook", "opportunity", "momentum", "potential", "proposed", "targeted", "plans" "possible", "positive indication for", "looking forward to", "commitment to", "is starting to", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. As such, forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect our current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. These are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions. Some of these risks and uncertainties are described under the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Novra's MD&A.

For the above reasons, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

