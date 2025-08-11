Ravelin Properties REIT Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
|
|Three months ended June 30,
|(thousands of dollars, except per unit amounts)
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|Change %
|Rental revenue
|$
|45,161
|
|$
|49,567
|
|
|(8.9) %
|
|Net operating income ("NOI")
|$
|20,366
|
|$
|24,719
|
|
|(17.6) %
|
|Net loss
|$
|(10,399
|)
|$
|(150,045
|)
|
|(93.1) %
|
|Weighted average diluted number of trust units (000s)
|
|86,190
|
|
|85,909
|
|
|0.3 %
|
|Funds from operations ("FFO")
|$
|2,156
|
|$
|4,388
|
|
|(50.9) %
|
|FFO per unit
|$
|0.03
|
|$
|0.05
|
|
|(40.0) %
|
|Core-FFO
|$
|3,187
|
|$
|5,334
|
|
|(40.3) %
|
|Core-FFO per unit
|$
|0.04
|
|$
|0.06
|
|
|(33.3) %
|
|Adjusted FFO ("AFFO")
|$
|2,459
|
|$
|4,211
|
|
|(41.6) %
|
|AFFO per unit
|$
|0.03
|
|$
|0.05
|
|
|(40.0) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| June 30,
2025
|
|
| December 31,
2024
|
|
| Change
%
|Total assets
|$
|1,223,244
|
|$
|1,229,711
|
|
|(0.5) %
|
|Total debt
|$
|1,079,012
|
|$
|1,090,024
|
|
|(1.0) %
|
|Portfolio occupancy
|
|75.8 %
|
|
|76.8 %
|
|
|(1.0) %
|
|Loan-to-value ("LTV") ratio
|
|89.0 %
|
|
|89.4 %
|
|
|(0.4) %
|
|Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 1
|
|13.6x
|
|
|12.9x
|
|
|0.7x
|
|Interest coverage ratio 1
|
|1.1x
|
|
|1.0x
|
|
|0.1x
|
1 EBITDA is calculated using trailing twelve month actuals, as defined below.
Investor Information
The REIT's financial results and supplemental materials have been filed under the REIT's issuer profile on SEDAR+ and are also available on the REIT's website at ravelinreit under the Investors page. For any questions related to the REIT's financial results or ongoing business initiatives, please contact the REIT's investor relations team at ... or (647) 792-6060.
About Ravelin Properties REIT (TSX: RPR)
The REIT owns and operates a portfolio of well-located commercial real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants. Visit ravelinreit to learn more.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws which reflect management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, goals, strategies, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities of the REIT. The words "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "scheduled", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "projects", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "could", "would", "might", "occur", "be achieved", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the REIT's current leasing pipeline and anticipated future leasing activity; expectations of improved Adjusted EBITDA and related metrics; the anticipated cost savings of the Internalization and greater focus on overhead expense management; the anticipated annualized run-rate costs savings from the internalization of property management and accounting functions for the REIT's Chicago, IL properties; and the ability of the REIT to reach an agreement regarding terms of a potential recapitalization plan. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the REIT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the REIT's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, available under the REIT's issuer profile on SEDAR+ and on the REIT's website at ravelinreit .
Non-IFRS Measures
We disclose a number of financial measures in this news release that are not measures used under IFRS, including NOI, FFO, Core-FFO, AFFO, NAV, adjusted EBITDA, net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio and interest coverage ratio, in addition to certain measures on a fully-diluted per unit basis.
- NOI is defined as rental revenue, excluding non-cash straight-line rent and leasing costs amortized to revenue, less property operating costs prior to International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee 21, Levies ("IFRIC 21") adjustments. Rental revenue for purposes of measuring NOI excludes revenue recorded as a result of determining rent on a straight-line basis and the amortization of leasing costs in revenue for IFRS. Same-property NOI includes those properties owned by the REIT for each of the current period and the relevant comparative period. FFO is defined as net income adjusted for certain items including transaction costs, change in fair value of properties, change in fair value of financial instruments, change in fair value of Class B LP units, deferred income taxes, tax on gains on disposals of investment properties, distributions to Class B unitholders, depreciation and IFRIC 21 property tax adjustments. Core-FFO is defined as FFO adjusted for the REIT's share of lease payments received for a data centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba (the "Data Centre"), which for IFRS purposes is accounted for as a finance lease. AFFO is defined as FFO adjusted for amortization of deferred transaction costs; de-recognition and amortization of mark-to-market ("MTM") adjustments on mortgages refinanced or discharged; adjustments for interest rate subsidies received; recognition of the REIT's share of lease payments received for the Data Centre, which for IFRS purposes, is accounted for as a finance lease; amortization of straight-line rent; and normalized direct leasing and capital costs. FFO per unit, Core-FFO per unit and AFFO per unit are defined as FFO, Core-FFO and AFFO divided by the weighted average diluted number of units outstanding, respectively. NAV is defined as the aggregate of the carrying value of the REIT's equity, Class B LP units, deferred units, and deferred tax liability. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, fair value gains (losses) from both financial instruments and investment properties, while also excluding non-recurring items such as transaction costs from dispositions, acquisitions or other events. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is defined as the aggregate amount of debt outstanding, less cash on hand, divided by the trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA. Interest coverage ratio is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by the REIT's interest expense for the period.
We use these measures for a variety of reasons, including measuring performance, managing the business, capital allocation and the assessment of risk. Descriptions of why these non-IFRS measures are useful to investors and how management uses each measure are included in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2025, which readers should read when evaluating the measures included herein. We believe that providing these performance measures on a supplemental basis to our IFRS results is helpful to investors in assessing the overall performance of our businesses in a manner similar to management. These financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for similar financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. We caution readers that these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the calculations disclosed by other businesses, and as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by others.
For Further Information
Investor Relations
Tel: +1 647 792 6060
E-mail: ...
Calculation and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures
The tables below summarize a calculation of non-IFRS measures based on IFRS financial information.
The calculation of NOI is as follows:
|
|
|Three months ended June 30,
|
|(thousands of dollars, except per unit amounts)
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Revenue
|$
|45,161
|
|$
|49,567
|
|Property operating expenses
|
|(23,009
|)
|
|(23,428
|)
|IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment 1
|
|(3,476
|)
|
|(3,349
|)
|Straight-line rents and other changes
|
|1,690
|
|
|1,929
|
|Net operating income
|$
|20,366
|
|$
|24,719
|
|
|
|
|
|
|The reconciliation of net income to FFO, Core-FFO and AFFO is as follows:
|
|
|
|Three months ended June 30,
|
|(thousands of dollars, except per unit amounts)
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Net loss
|$
|(10,399
|)
|$
|(150,045
|)
|Add (deduct):
|
|
|
|
|Leasing costs amortized to revenue
|
|2,040
|
|
|2,318
|
|Change in fair value of properties
|
|11,695
|
|
|154,405
|
|IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment 1
|
|(3,476
|)
|
|(3,349
|)
|Change in fair value of financial instruments
|
|2,590
|
|
|2,982
|
|Transaction costs
|
|712
|
|
|614
|
|Depreciation of hotel asset
|
|107
|
|
|249
|
|Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|
|(3
|)
|
|42
|
|Change in fair value of Class B LP units
|
|(1,110
|)
|
|(2,828
|)
|FFO 2
|$
|2,156
|
|$
|4,388
|
|Finance income on finance lease receivable
|
|(599
|)
|
|(659
|)
|Finance lease payments received
|
|1,630
|
|
|1,605
|
|Core-FFO 2
|$
|3,187
|
|$
|5,334
|
|Amortization of deferred transaction costs
|
|1,498
|
|
|1,553
|
|Amortization of debt mark-to-market adjustments
|
|(8
|)
|
|(8
|)
|Amortization of straight-line rent
|
|(350
|)
|
|(389
|)
|Normalized direct leasing and capital costs
|
|(1,868
|)
|
|(2,279
|)
|AFFO 2
|$
|2,459
|
|$
|4,211
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average number of diluted units outstanding (000s)
|
|86,190
|
|
|85,909
|
|FFO per unit 2
|$
|0.03
|
|$
|0.05
|
|Core-FFO per unit 2
|$
|0.04
|
|$
|0.06
|
|AFFO per unit 2
|$
|0.03
|
|$
|0.05
|
1 In accordance with IFRIC 21, the REIT recognizes property tax liability and expense on its existing U.S. properties as at January 1 of each year, rather than progressively, i.e., ratably throughout the year. The recognition of property taxes as a result of IFRIC 21 has no impact on NOI, FFO or AFFO.
2 Refer to "Non-IFRS measures" section above.
The reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to FFO, Core-FFO and AFFO is as follows:
|
|
|Three months ended June 30,
|
|(thousands of dollars)
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Cash flow from operating activities
|$
|12,390
|
|$
|12,290
|
|Add (deduct):
|
|
|
|
|Leasing costs amortized to revenue
|
|2,040
|
|
|2,318
|
|Transaction costs
|
|712
|
|
|614
|
|Working capital changes
|
|(1,687
|)
|
|(2,503
|)
|Straight-line rent and other changes
|
|(1,690
|)
|
|(1,929
|)
|Interest and finance costs
|
|(17,730
|)
|
|(18,872
|)
|Interest paid
|
|8,121
|
|
|12,470
|
|FFO 1
|$
|2,156
|
|$
|4,388
|
|Finance income on finance lease receivable
|
|(599
|)
|
|(659
|)
|Finance lease payments received
|
|1,630
|
|
|1,605
|
|Core-FFO 1
|$
|3,187
|
|$
|5,334
|
|Amortization of deferred transaction costs
|
|1,498
|
|
|1,553
|
|Amortization of debt mark-to-market adjustments
|
|(8
|)
|
|(8
|)
|Amortization of straight-line rent
|
|(350
|)
|
|(389
|)
|Normalized direct leasing and capital costs
|
|(1,868
|)
|
|(2,279
|)
|AFFO 1
|$
|2,459
|
|$
|4,211
|
1 Refer to "Non-IFRS measures" section above.
The calculation of trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA is as follows:
|
|
|Twelve months ended June 30,
|
|(thousands of dollars)
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Net loss
|$
|(305,498
|)
|$
|(268,706
|)
|Straight-line rent and other changes
|
|6,408
|
|
|9,965
|
|Interest income
|
|(319
|)
|
|(536
|)
|Interest and finance costs
|
|73,472
|
|
|72,070
|
|Change in fair value of properties
|
|278,878
|
|
|265,498
|
|IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment 1
|
|(259
|)
|
|(121
|)
|Change in fair value of financial instruments
|
|18,937
|
|
|15,979
|
|Distributions to Class B shareholders
|
|-
|
|
|212
|
|Transaction costs
|
|2,902
|
|
|1,132
|
|Depreciation of hotel asset
|
|712
|
|
|983
|
|Change in fair value of Class B LP units
|
|714
|
|
|(9,329
|)
|Costs related to the Internalization
|
|1,265
|
|
|-
|
|Strategic review costs
|
|-
|
|
|315
|
|Deferred income tax recovery
|
|(271
|)
|
|253
|
|Current income tax expense
|
|838
|
|
|2,955
|
|Adjusted EBITDA 2 3
|$
|77,779
|
|$
|90,670
|
1In accordance with IFRIC 21, the REIT recognizes property tax liability and expense on its existing U.S. properties as at January 1 of each year, rather than progressively, i.e., ratably throughout the year. The recognition of property taxes as a result of IFRIC 21 has no impact on NOI, FFO, Core-FFO or AFFO.
2Adjusted EBITDA is based on actuals for the twelve months preceding the balance sheet date.
3 Refer to "Non-IFRS measures" section above.
The calculation of net debt is as follows:
|(thousands of dollars)
|
| June 30,
2025
|
|
| June 30,
2024
|
|Debt, non-current
|$
|166,516
|
|$
|325,967
|
|Debt, current
|
|912,496
|
|
|818,028
|
|Debt
|$
|1,079,012
|
|$
|1,143,995
|
|Less: cash on hand
|
|17,803
|
|
|10,908
|
|Net debt
|$
|1,061,209
|
|$
|1,133,087
|
The calculation of net debt to adjusted EBITDA is as follows:
|
|
|Twelve months ended June 30,
|
|(thousands of dollars)
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Debt
|$
|1,079,012
|
|$
|1,143,995
|
|Less: cash on hand
|
|17,803
|
|
|10,908
|
|Net debt
|$
|1,061,209
|
|$
|1,133,087
|
|Adjusted EBITDA 1 2
|
|77,779
|
|
|90,670
|
|Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 2
|
|13.6x
|
|
|12.5x
|
1 Adjusted EBITDA is based on actuals for the twelve months preceding the balance sheet date.
2 Refer to "Non-IFRS measures" section above.
The interest coverage ratio is calculated as follows:
|
|
|Twelve months ended June 30,
|
|(thousands of dollars)
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Adjusted EBITDA 1 2
|$
|77,779
|
|$
|90,670
|
|Interest expense 1
|
|67,747
|
|
|65,873
|
|Interest coverage ratio 2
|
|1.1x
|
|
|1.4x
|
1 Adjusted EBITDA and interest expense are based on actuals for the twelve months preceding the balance sheet date.
2 Refer to "Non-IFRS measures" section above.
The following is the calculation of IFRS NAV on a total and per unit basis at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024:
|(thousands of dollars, except per unit amounts)
|
| June 30,
2025
|
|
| December 31,
2024
|
|Equity
|$
|46,351
|
|$
|59,810
|
|Class B LP units
|
|1,850
|
|
|2,854
|
|Deferred unit liability
|
|177
|
|
|193
|
|Deferred tax liability
|
|-
|
|
|268
|
|IFRS net asset value
|$
|48,378
|
|$
|62,857
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diluted number of units outstanding (000s) 1
|
|86,351
|
|
|86,030
|
|IFRS net asset value per unit
|$
|0.56
|
|$
|0.73
|
1 Represents the fully diluted number of units outstanding and includes outstanding REIT units, DUP units and Class B LP units.
