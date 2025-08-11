403
US Pres. Deploys Nat'l Guard To DC, Announces Crackdown On Crime
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump deployed on Monday the National Guard to Washington DC as he announces a crackdown on crime and homelessness in the city.
In a press conference at the White House, Trump said "I'm announcing a historic action to rescue our nation's capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor and worse.
The US president says the capital has been "taken over by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals."
Trump also announces that he's putting DC police under federal control as part of his bid to "take our capital back."
"This is Liberation Day in DC, and we're going to take our capital back. We're taking it back," Trump added.
"Under the authorities vested in me as the president of the United States, I'm officially invoking Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, you know what that is, and placing the DC Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control," Trump said.
"In addition, I'm deploying the National Guard to help reestablish law, order and public safety in Washington DC, and they're going to be allowed to do their job properly," Trump said.
"The murder rate in Washington today is higher than that of Bogota, Colombia, Mexico City, some of the places that you hear about as being the worst places on earth, much higher.
Our capital city has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged out maniacs and homeless people, and we're not going to let it happen anymore," Trump noted.
"This city will no longer be a sanctuary for illegal alien criminals. We will have full seamless integrated cooperation at all levels of law enforcement and we'll deploy officers across the district with an overwhelming presence.
You have more police and you'll be so happy, because you'll be safe. When you walk down the street, you're going to see police or you're going to see FBI agents. We're going to have a lot of agents on the streets.
You're going to have a lot of, essentially, military -- and we will bring in the military if it's needed, by the way," Trump added. (end)
rsr
