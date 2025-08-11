403
Palestinian Journalists Stage Protests Condemning Israeli Crimes Targeting Colleagues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Tens of Palestinian journalists on Monday took part in a protest condemning the Israeli occupation systemic prudent assassination of journalists with the latest being the bombing of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.
Participants during the vigil, that was called for by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate in central Ramallah, along with political activists and representatives of Palestinian factions, raised pictures of the martyred journalists Anas al-Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqea, Ibrahim Daher, Moamen Aliwa, Mohammed Nofal, and Mohammed al-Khalidi as the vigil turned into a march into the city streets.
The Journalists Syndicate said earlier today that the martyrdom of the six colleagues brings the number of journalists and media workers killed since the start of the genocidal war to 238.
In a speech during the rally, Nasser Abu Bakr, head of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, held the occupation fully responsible for the crime against journalists, stressing that targeting journalists and media institutions constitutes a war crime aimed at silencing the truth.
He also called on international journalists institutions to act swiftly to protect Palestinian journalists and to hold responsible the leaders that led to these deaths and atone them for their crimes. (end)
