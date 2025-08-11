Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK PM Gravely Concerned Over Repeated Targeting Of Journalists In Gaza


2025-08-11 07:09:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is "gravely concerned" about the repeated targeting of journalists in Gaza, his spokesperson said on Monday, after five reporters were killed in an Israeli occupation airstrike.
"We are gravely concerned by the repeated targeting of journalists in Gaza," Starmer's spokesperson told reporters.
Reporters covering conflicts are afforded protection under international humanitarian law, and journalists must be able to report independently, without fear, and Israel must ensure journalists can carry out their work safely."
The Israeli occupation said it targeted and killed prominent Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif, alleging he had headed a Hamas militant cell and was involved in rocket attacks on Israel. (end)
